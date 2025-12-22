Run-up to FY27 Budget: Which sectors got biggest boost in last 3 Budgets?

Ahead of the FY27 Budget, here is a look at the sectors that benefited the most from the previous budgets.

Which sectors got the biggest boost?

In the last three Budgets, the defence sector emerged as the single largest area of expenditure. According to the data from PRS Legislative, actual spending for the sector in 2023-24 stood at ₹6,09,504 crore. This rose to ₹6,41,060 crore in the Revised Estimates (RE) for 2024-25 and is budgeted at ₹6,81,210 crore in 2025-26.

Roads and highways have also consistently ranked among the top-funded sectors. Expenditure in 2023-24 actuals was ₹2,75,986 crore. This increased marginally to ₹2,80,519 crore in the 2024-25 RE and is budgeted at ₹2,87,333 crore for 2025-26, reflecting sustained investment in this sector.