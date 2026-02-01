SEZ units get one-time domestic sales window in Budget amid 50% US tariffs

To cushion exporters from the impact of the 50 per cent tariff imposed by the United States (US), Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday announced a one-time measure to allow eligible manufacturing units in Special Economic Zones (SEZs) to sell their goods in the domestic market at a “concessional duty”.

According to the announcement made in the Union Budget FY27, the quantity of such sales will be limited to a certain proportion of their exports. This will ensure that adequate safeguards are in place and units operating in the domestic tariff area (DTA) are not at a disadvantage.

The move, once implemented, will help units in SEZs utilise idle capacity, considering the unpredictability of the export market and the adverse impact on demand due to the imposition of additional tariffs since August.

“To address the concerns arising about utilisation of capacities by manufacturing units in the Special Economic Zones due to global trade disruptions, I propose, as a special one-time measure, to facilitate sales by eligible manufacturing units in SEZs to the Domestic Tariff Area (DTA) at concessional rates of duty,” Sitharaman said in her Budget speech. “Necessary regulatory changes will be undertaken to operationalise these measures while ensuring a level playing field for the units working in the DTA,” she added. The detailed notification is expected within a month, government officials said. Over a third of India’s outbound shipments from SEZ units are exported to the US. In September, merchandise exports from SEZs to the US contracted 12 per cent year-on-year to $5.46 billion, according to data collated by the Export Promotion Council for EOUs and SEZs (EPCES).