Union Budget 2024-25, J&K Budget passed in Lok Sabha by voice vote

The Lok Sabha approved the Rs 48.21trillion Budget for 2024-25 of the Union Government.
The lower House also approved the budget of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir with a voice vote.
The Union Budget and Budget for J&K was passed by a voice vote by the Lok Sabha. The relevant appropriation bills were also passed by the House.
Replying to the debate, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the fiscal deficit of the central government is proposed to be brought down to 4.9 per cent of the GDP during 2024-25 and further to below 4.5 per cent by 2025-26.
Finance Minister added that India is the fastest-growing economy in the world and has successfully overcome the lingering impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic due to the Narendra Modi government’s robust capital expenditure push.
Earlier, the budget was presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on July 23, after which discussions and debates had continued in the Parliament's Lower as well as Upper house.