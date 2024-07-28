Cong slams govt for double standards in giving funds to flood-hit states

The Congress Sunday accused the central government of practising "double standards" in allocating funds to flood-afflicted states, alleging that it was exacting "revenge" on the people of Himachal Pradesh for not voting for the BJP in the assembly elections. Congress general secretary (In-charge, Communications) Jairam Ramesh said, "Yesterday, the self-anointed non-biological Prime Minister said that Viksit Bharat depends on Viksit states. Wow, such a profundity. If only he put the taxpayer's money where his mouth is!"



"After the disastrous floods of 2023, the government of Himachal Pradesh repeatedly demanded that the Union government declare the floods a national calamity'? a plea which Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman repeatedly rejected," Ramesh said in a post on X.

"Now, in her Budget Speech, when allocating funds for irrigation and flood mitigation, the Finance Minister has provided a vivid illustration of the double standards at work in the non-biological PM's Government," he claimed.

"Relevant extracts from this section for each flood-afflicted state: Bihar: 'Government'will provide financial support for projects with estimated cost of Rs. 11,500 crores'. Assam: 'We will provide assistance to Assam for flood management and related projects.' Uttarakhand: 'We will provide assistance to the state.' Sikkim: 'Our Government will provide assistance to the state.' Himachal Pradesh: 'Our Government will provide assistance to the state'through multilateral development assistance'," he said.

Basically, what the finance minister has said is that BJP-ruled states will get financial assistance in the form of grants but when it comes to the Congress-governed Himachal Pradesh, the assistance will be "arranged through multilateral development assistance", i.e., loans that it will have to repay, Ramesh said.

Himachal Pradesh, which is historically a fiscally challenged state due to its remote geography and challenging terrain, will be burdened with more loans, he said.

This is nothing but revenge on the people who did not vote for the BJP in assembly elections, Ramesh said.

In his address to the ninth Governing Council meeting of the NITI Aayog on Saturday, Modi observed that the vision of Viksit Bharat can be realised through Viksit States, and that the aspiration of Viksit Bharat should reach the grassroot level i.e to each district, block, and village.

"For this, each state and district should create a vision for 2047 so as to realise Viksit Bharat @ 2047," he had said.