Union Budget 2026 to be presented on Feb 1: When and where to watch Live

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget for the financial year 2026–27 in the Lok Sabha on February 1, Sunday, at 11 am. This will be the first time the annual Budget is tabled on a Sunday. Viewers can watch the Budget speech live on television, online platforms, and on the Business Standard website. The annual Budget speech is closely watched by households, businesses, and markets as it often includes key policy announcements, tax changes and signals on growth, inflation and fiscal discipline. If you are planning to watch the Union Budget 2026 live, here is everything you need to know.

When is the Union Budget speech in 2026? The Union Budget 2026 will be presented on February 1, 2026, Sunday. Like previous years, the Budget speech will begin at 11 am IST (Indian Standard Time) in Parliament. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Budget in the Lok Sabha. The Budget speech is expected to last for around 60-90 minutes. Where is the Budget speech delivered? The Union Budget 2026 will be presented in the Lok Sabha at Parliament House in New Delhi. After the speech, the Budget documents will be tabled in both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha.

Ahead of the Budget, the Economic Survey 2026–27 will be tabled in Parliament on January 29. Prepared by the Economic Division of the Department of Economic Affairs in the Ministry of Finance, the survey reviews economic performance in 2025–26 and provides an outlook for the next financial year. Where to watch the Union Budget speech live on TV You can watch the Union Budget 2026 speech live on the following television channels: Doordarshan

Sansad TV The live broadcast is expected to begin shortly before the Finance Minister rises to deliver the Budget speech. Where to watch the Union Budget speech live online The Budget speech will also be streamed live online from 11 am on official digital platforms, including:

Sansad TV’s YouTube channel

PIB India’s YouTube channel

indiabudget.gov.in

other government websites How to watch the Union Budget speech on the Business Standard website Business Standard will offer live coverage of the Union Budget 2026 on its website. Viewers can watch the live stream of the Finance Minister’s speech from the Lok Sabha starting at 11 am. Readers can catch the live updates of the Union Budget speech, the reactions following the Budget announcement, and industry and political reactions on the Business Standard website. Will the Budget speech be available later for replay? Yes. The full Budget speech will be available for replay after the live broadcast on official YouTube channels such as Sansad TV and PIB India.

In addition, official Budget documents, including the Budget summary, tax proposals and detailed expenditure statements, will be uploaded on indiabudget.gov.in and the Press Information Bureau portal. A press conference will be held after the Budget presentation on Sunday. Readers can catch post-speech coverage, highlights, and analysis on the Business Standard Website. What to expect from the Union Budget speech this year Taxes : Income tax will remain a key focus in Budget 2026, though major changes to tax slabs are unlikely after last year’s relief up, benefiting middle-class taxpayers.

: Income tax will remain a key focus in Budget 2026, though major changes to tax slabs are unlikely after last year’s relief up, benefiting middle-class taxpayers. Infrastructure strategy : Infrastructure spending is expected to stay a priority with greater emphasis on efficiency, resilience and long-term competitiveness.

: Infrastructure spending is expected to stay a priority with greater emphasis on efficiency, resilience and long-term competitiveness. Agriculture and rural economy : The FY27 Budget is likely to push further digitisation of agriculture and expand the cooperative sector under the National Cooperative Policy 2025.

: The FY27 Budget is likely to push further digitisation of agriculture and expand the cooperative sector under the National Cooperative Policy 2025. Fiscal framework: As Business Standard reported earlier, Budget 2026–27 will mark a shift to a debt-anchored fiscal framework while integrating Finance Commission recommendations amid global uncertainty. What happens after the Budget speech ends? Once the Budget speech concludes, detailed Budget documents are released on official government portals. Parliament then begins a multi-stage scrutiny process.