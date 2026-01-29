Union Budget 2026 to be presented on Feb 1: When and where to watch Live
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget 2026 in Parliament on February 1. Here's the time, venue and how to watch the Budget speech live
FAQs
What time does the Budget speech start?
The Union Budget speech begins at 11:00 am IST.
Can I watch the Budget speech for free?
Yes, the speech is broadcast free on Sansad TV and streamed online on official government YouTube channels.
Is the Budget speech telecast live?
Yes, it is telecast live on Doordarshan and Sansad TV, along with government Websites. You can also catch Live updates on the Business Standard website.
Who presents the Budget in India?
The Union Budget is presented by the Finance Minister of India.
First Published: Jan 29 2026 | 8:24 AM IST