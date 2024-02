The Uttarakhand government on Tuesday tabled the annual budget of more than Rs 89,000 crore for financial year 2024-25 in the state assembly.

Presenting the budget in the House, state finance minister Premchand Agarwal said it was an inclusive budget aimed at building a developed Uttarakhand.

The budget will be passed on March 1 after a debate in the house over the next few days.