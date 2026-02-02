Why revised estimates for FY26 showed an increased food subsidy

And the revised estimates for FY26 showed an increase of about the same amount. The Budget estimates have been kept more or less the same.

At first glance it seems the extra provisioning has been made to cover the rising economic cost of wheat and rice and their continued free distribution under the Pradhan Mantri Gareeb Kalyan Ann Yojana (PMGKAY). But some sources said it showed the government had accepted Food Corporation of India’s (FCI’s) demand that subsidy on the sale of rice in the open market and the cost of keeping the ethanol-blending programme running should be provided for in the Budget and not passed on to the corporation to settle through its borrowing.