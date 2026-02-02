Datanomics: Census exercise gets financial backing, but not enough

The Union Budget for 2026-27 has allocated ₹6,000 crore for the Census exercise. This is the highest allocation in absolute terms, but it trails the previous two Census years in terms of its share of total expenditure. Between FY2001 and FY26, a total of ₹30,786 crore was estimated for the Registrar General of India, the nodal agency responsible for conducting the Census in India. However, only about 58 per cent of this amount was actually spent during this period.