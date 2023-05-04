Go First insolvency will impact investor confidence: SpiceJet's Ajay Singh

What are your thoughts on Go First’s insolvency plea?

The factors behind the Go First crisis were beyond its control, which it enumerated in the press release. We hope that it can go through this resolution process and bounce back strongly.

Go First’s decision to file for bankruptcy proceedings has again highlighted the need for reforms in the sector, including bringing aviation turbine fuel (ATF) under the goods and services tax (GST), says SpiceJet Chairman and Managing Director and President of the Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (ASSOCHAM),. In an interview withand, Singh says SpiceJet had no issues with hardware suppliers, and it used funds under the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) to bring 25 planes back into operational service. Edited excerpts: