As China's reopening euphoria fizzled out, India saw strong FPI flows

What has been the impact of China’s reopening on FPI flows to India?

In March 2023, we changed our view on the markets from being cautious to positive. Our rationale was that the market had seen price and time correction and crude and commodity costs had softened. We saw resilience in corporate earnings, led by financials and we were approaching the fag end of this rate-hike cycle. FPI holdings in India were at the lowest level in almost a decade while the market outlook was improving. Overall, the market had become more attractive in March, and subsequently, we saw a rally. We believe that some of these factors may have contributed to the strong inflows we have seen since March. Despite the strong rally, India is still underperforming most major markets. Bond yield-earnings yield gap is at 1.6 per cent, which is only slightly higher than the long-term average. This is because while the equity markets have recovered since March, bond yields have cooled off.