Will follow path and structure of ICICI, HDFC Bank: IDFC First Bank CEO

Merger share swap ratio of IDFC First Bank and IDFC at 155:100
The board of IDFC on Monday approved the share exchange ratio for its proposed merger with IDFC First Bank. According to the announcement, shareholders of IDFC will be allotted 155 shares of IDFC First Bank for every 100 shares held. At current prices, the share swap ratio favours IDFC as its 100 shares are worth Rs 10,910, while 155 shares of IDFC First Bank are valued at Rs 12,701. Shares of IDFC last closed at Rs 109.1, while that of IDFC First Bank finished at Rs 81.9 on the BSE. “The merger will augment operational efficiency for the merged entity and create synergies for our shareholders,” said IDFC Chairman Anil Singhvi.
BS REPORTER
