Kaspersky has big plans for India, will be investing in people & tech: MD

Kaspersky recently signed an MoU with IIT-Bombay to advance cybersecurity in education and research. What are your plans for expanding business in India?

In May this year, cybersecurity and digital privacy solutions firm Kaspersky announced the appointment of industry veteran Adrian Hia as managing director for Asia Pacific. Kaspersky has been increasing its presence among the partner ecosystem and has been increasing its headcount in India 20 per cent Y-o-Y. Hia in an interview with Shivani Shinde shares that the company has high expectations from the region, but within that India will be key. He shares that Kaspersky has big plans for India and will be investing in people and tech. Edited excerpts: