Doors not shut for funding airlines; strong players creditworthy: BoB CEO

Q. Inflation is softening and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has paused repo rate action. How are interest rates on deposits and advances going to pan out in FY24?

The interest rate cycle is likely to turn soft by the end of financial year 2023-24 (FY24) and the share of bulk deposits has already peaked. The share of retail deposits would rise and help keep net interest margins intact,, managing director and chief executive of Bank of Baroda, tells. Edited excerpts: