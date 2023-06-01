I think animal spirits are already out in India Inc, says Sunil Mittal

Bharti Enterprises founder and chairman Sunil Mittal
believes corporate India is in a mood to invest and there’s momentum in the industry. In an interview at his New Delhi office, Mittal spoke to Nivedita Mookerji
and Subhayan Chakraborty
on a wide range of subjects including the economy, regulatory space, 5G, Chinese vendors, spectrum auction for satellite services, tariffs, competition, the upcoming G20 summit and the B20 Africa Council that he’s chairing. Edited excerpts:
How is corporate India looking at the latest GDP numbers?
They are very good and that’s not a surprise. You can see the momentum.
Isn’t the Q4 number a surprise going by the commentary so far?
I would say the mood of the nation was looking better than what was being suggested. This only confirms the momentum in foreign investment, local capital in industry, new plants, new capacity. The numbers validate that. True that some sections of the society and industry are suffering whereas others are flourishing. But the overall GDP for the full year at 7 per cent plus implies it (the momentum) is fairly widespread.
The consumption is still not very robust, it seems….
There’s some stress in certain areas where you are seeing consumption is slightly lower, but this number suggests that by and large things are okay. I hope we can maintain it.
With these GDP numbers, do you see animal spirits of India Inc coming out now?
I think animal spirits are already out. If you have been speaking to businessmen recently, everyone has been wanting to invest more in this country. Foreign companies are coming in a bigger way. Look at us, how our industry is investing. We, as a company, are investing around Rs 25,000 crore to Rs 30,000 crore year on year….
What is your capex outlook for FY24?
Capex for FY24 is already being touted at Rs 28,000 crore to Rs 31,000 crore in the India business. This is all directed towards 5G. Next year will see the rollout continuing, in the same order of magnitude. The capex will be maybe a few thousand crores less. It will taper off thereafter.
What are the takeaways from the ongoing 5G rollout?
Such a level of rollout has never been tried anywhere in the world for any technology. But right now the availability of 5G devices is limited. Traffic shifting from 4G to 5G is currently at 5 to 6 per cent. This will accelerate as we have seen in the past. My view is 25 per cent of the traffic will move to 5G by the end of this financial year. Smartphone deliveries have been mixed. Some states are seeing higher deliveries, while in others, it has slowed down because of high import duties. We will be ready with the network in all towns and cities by March 2024, and move into rural areas after that.
On satellite spectrum, what’s your sense. Will it be auctioned?
We simply don't know how it can be auctioned. On satellite spectrum, our view is simple--it can't be auctioned because it is a shared spectrum. I have not heard anybody say how it will be implemented in case it is auctioned. I haven't heard one solution.
We are building two plots of 15 acres for our ground stations, How do you auction a plot so small? There has been no successful global precedent simply because no one has even tried it. It is a shared resource unlike the terrestrial spectrum.
When do you think the issue will be resolved?
We will be ready by Diwali to provide OneWeb services. The space policy has been ushered in. The FDI policy in the space sector is being discussed, and is expected to come in the next 90 days. Some people confuse the auctions for slots of orbits. That has nothing to do with spectrum; it is covered by the International Telecommunications Union. We are already in service in Canada, the US, Greenland and Northern Europe….The service is required for connecting the unconnected, connecting the armed forces in the Himalayas and deep rural areas. It's not for Delhi and Mumbai. You cannot deny this wonderful opportunity in your arsenal to deliver connectivity to everyone in India because somebody is trying to block it. The government has to see through this. In the end it is a very small business. Onewebs total capacity that will land in India will not generate more than $10-15 million a year. If they auction it, we will stay out. What else can we do?
What are your thoughts on the backhaul issue?
If you want to put out 5G fast, we need access to V and E bands. Rolling out fibre cables will take time. The government was very smart to understand the wickedness of this opposition to E and V bands. That's why they immediately granted it on a provisional basis. Otherwise we wouldn't have been able to launch 5G.
Is the fear of duopoly now almost a reality in India?
Rather than duopoly, I would say, it’s about two private players. We heard the minister saying that BSNL will be strengthened. So if not a four-player market, certainly India will be a three--player market. BSNL has placed orders for 100,000 new base stations. The government is determined to have at least three players.
Are fears about two private players legitimate?
What do you do? Operating in this industry requires serious investments. Within a matter of 24 months, Airtel has spent Rs 40,000 crore on 5G spectrum. It has made a capital expenditure of Rs 60,000 crore in these two years. So, we have spent Rs 1 trillion on establishing a new layer of technology. That is the level of investment you need. This is over and above the massive investments that have gone into 4G and 3G. Can Vodafone Idea raise that kind of capital? I really have no visibility on that, I hope they can.
So, when do you see tariffs going up in India?
We already have a little premium. It would be hard for us to push the envelope any further on the idea that that this industry requires better financial health. It's accepted by everyone including the government. Look at the fragility of the situation. If you are going to have only a handful of telecom players on whom the entire dream of Digital India rests, it's important they are financially sustainable. To that extent, I have maintained for a long number of years, we need an ARPU (average revenue per user per month) of Rs 300. Now, it is nearing Rs 200 which is the first pit stop. It's taken us much longer to reach this level, than I imagined. So, it's painful…. We have been taking the lead. We have moved all our plans above Rs150. We now have nothing below that level. We took that roll call at a time when no one was willing to.
Two years back, you said the market leader, referring to Reliance Jio, would have to take the first step. Do you maintain that stand?
We consider ourselves to be leaders in this industry. But you can't have an outlier position on tariffs. You have to be in line with the market. We have done whatever we could do, and wherever, without hurting our market share, and burdening our customers. We are also conscious that a large section of society has affordability issues. When we say ARPU needs to go up to Rs 300, we are not saying everybody has to pay that much. But this whole phenomenon of providing unlimited services, no matter what you pay, is destroying the industry. You must pay more for more.
How come Airtel Africa has higher ARPU than Airtel India?
That's because the per GB cost in India is the lowest anywhere. Africa consumes 6-7 GB (per month) with a higher ARPU. India averages 23 GB with a lower ARPU. So you can imagine the burden of investments on the network. We have to create higher capacities for the higher consumption, on which we get no extraction. Return on investment is low in India.
Do you agree there has been predatory pricing in the industry in the recent past, given how each player has complained against the other?
This industry is waiting for an increase in tariffs to be financially healthy. Who is holding it back is for you to determine. It's not us.
When do you think Airtel can cross Reliance Jio in terms of subscribers and be a leader?
We are not in the numbers game. People see Airtel as a leader, without a doubt. We may not be ahead of our competitors in numbers, that's okay.
Is that because going forward the numbers will matter less with 5G bringing online other revenue streams?
Numbers already matter less. If you look at VLR or active subscribers, we already have 99 per cent active subscribers, as compared to 80 per cent for our competitors….. In many circles, we have remained leaders. We have not given up. What matters is what kind of customers you have. What counts is whether they are better quality customers, in the mid to high segment, or people who care for brands and are willing to pay a little bit extra. Otherwise, it's just a numbers game which even our teams do not focus on. We aim for a solid revenue market share. When Jio came in, we had 30 per cent revenue market share in the country. We are now touching closer to 40 per cent. That is more important for us.
In the current geopolitical scenario, do you think it’s a concern that Chinese vendors are being left out in the telecom sector?
They were a very big part of the supply chain. It’s very clear that a position has been taken where trusted sources, trusted products, trusted shoring have become a norm. As far as India is concerned, we had a smaller portion of our network with Chinese vendors. We stopped at that. We have 100 per cent non-Chinese 5G and Reliance has also done 100 per cent non-Chinese. Vodafone has not started but they too have no choice because now you cannot buy anything that’s not certified. So far there’s nothing on the statute to block Chinese, but we have not seen them getting the certificate of trusted networks.
Is there any clarity from the government on whether they would get such a certificate?
We don’t know, but my view is that the train has left the station. The orders have been placed—Ericsson, Nokia and a bit of Samsung-- and we can’t roll back even if they (Chinese) are allowed tomorrow.
Quality of services—we are still not able to continue a call for five minutes…. Why?
It’s not true. I can take you to my data room… See the millions of calls that are going on and look at the call drops… it’s the lowest ever.
But aren’t people still relying on Whatsapp calls?
That’s because people have got used to it. We don’t mind it. Unlike many other parts of the world where they block calls on Whatsapp, we have not. Anyway, it’s not Whatsapp providing the network, it’s the telecom service providers providing the network.…Call drop is an old mindset… Some poor network areas are a possibility but compare it to the rest of the world. Go to London and see, go to New York and see, go to Paris and see. Our’s is significantly better.
Has there been any protest against hike in charges for OTT platforms sending SMS to their consumers?
It’s still very low. I think the OTT world should learn to share the burden of our telecom rollout. Telcos are spending hundreds of dollars globally on building networks. The total cost is going to be upwards of $2 trillion in rolling out the 5G networks. Who enjoys it? I put up the network, and they have a call. There should be some money coming from them. Why not?
What’s your take on the telecom regulatory scene in India now?
I would say there’s a pleasant change in the regulatory environment in India in the last few years, whether it’s the ministerial leadership level or it’s at the department level or regulator’s. There’s an even-handed approach to the industry. For this, they should be complimented and companies like us feel very positively relieved to have a very conducive telecom environment. An area where we are still pushing and pressing is on the levies. There’s been only one area where there’s been progress—spectrum usage charge where we’ve always been saying you can rent or sell but you can’t sell and rent. This is exactly what was happening prior to the change—you sold spectrum and then you also took rent. Rent was supposed to be when there was no auction. This was an anomaly that cost the industry heavily. That’s gone now. The second part now is the USO fund which is at 5 per cent. This is meant for universal service obligation—we are doing that, every village is covered. We have done the job that is required under USO. There’s a large amount of money sitting on the USO Fund—Rs 65,000 crore. Why burden the industry more? The need of the country is to connect more, we will do it ourselves… Last is the licence fee at 3 per cent. It’s a relic of the past. Abolition of 80 per cent of bank guarantees was very helpful. My view would be why keep the 20 per cent! Why have guarantees at all.
Beyond telecom, how is it being head of the Africa Council of B20 under the G20 fold?
The economic integration of Africa is one of the areas where the Prime Minister wants to leave his legacy. There are two councils at B20, on African integration, and ESG, while the others are task forces. I was happy to take this charge given that it is my 13th year of foraying into Africa in a big way. We have produced a good document, which is ready to be presented now. Our final meeting is coming up in August, when we will make our recommendation to the G20. I'm hoping the G20 will adopt it.
What is the significance and the goal of the B20 Council on African Economic Integration ?
The agenda is the integration of Africa. Africa is a huge continent, with $3.2 trillion and 1.3 billion people, and 56 countries. But between themselves, they trade very little. I was heavily involved in the creation of the trade facilitation agreement at the World Trade Organisation which happened a few years back as the Paris-based chairman of the International Chamber of Commerce. It was heavily geared towards Africa so that cross-border trade becomes easy and better technologies are introduced. A lot of money was also given to Africa to upgrade their tech, and harmonise their tariff codes. But it still did not happen.
We now have the African Free Trade Continental Agreement, which can create an European Union type of economic bloc. It must trade within itself as much as it can…The US has also committed $55 billion worth of support to Africa in the next three years. This capital will support Africa's growth..
You have one of the largest telecom businesses in Africa. What are the lessons that India and the world can take from Airtel Africa?
I would say digital connectivity. We are now talking about leading 4G connectivity across Africa. 5G has now begun launching. This is now giving the momentum to Africa given the lack of physical connectivity. This is giving people the opportunity to trade, join e-commerce, and have their goods sold. Being on the internet has other benefits such as education, health, government bulletins, etc.
We are also showcasing how India's direct benefit transfer schemes are helping the masses.
What is the level of competition in the telecom space in Africa, and how does it compare with India?
Africa is usually a two player market somewhere in some cases, it is two and a half. India is slowly coming to that. But India of course is much much bigger than those African countries. We have maintained that a three-operator scenario is the ideal one. Even China has three. But certainly 10 to12 operators, which was the case in India some years ago, was the wrong model.
Will it be easier to roll out 5G in Africa given that the birth pangs are known ?
Africa is 100 per cent 4G. But we haven't been able to pull out the older layers since Africa has a lot of handsets supporting older tech. 2G and 3G are also running. Nigeria and a few other countries have started 5G rollout.