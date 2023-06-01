I think animal spirits are already out in India Inc, says Sunil Mittal

I would say there’s a pleasant change in the regulatory environment in India in the last few years, whether it’s the ministerial leadership level or it’s at the department level or regulator’s. There’s an even-handed approach to the industry. For this, they should be complimented and companies like us feel very positively relieved to have a very conducive telecom environment. An area where we are still pushing and pressing is on the levies. There’s been only one area where there’s been progress—spectrum usage charge where we’ve always been saying you can rent or sell but you can’t sell and rent. This is exactly what was happening prior to the change—you sold spectrum and then you also took rent. Rent was supposed to be when there was no auction. This was an anomaly that cost the industry heavily. That’s gone now. The second part now is the USO fund which is at 5 per cent. This is meant for universal service obligation—we are doing that, every village is covered. We have done the job that is required under USO. There’s a large amount of money sitting on the USO Fund—Rs 65,000 crore. Why burden the industry more? The need of the country is to connect more, we will do it ourselves… Last is the licence fee at 3 per cent. It’s a relic of the past. Abolition of 80 per cent of bank guarantees was very helpful. My view would be why keep the 20 per cent! Why have guarantees at all.