Fantasy Sports a golden goose for Atmanirbhar Bharat: FIFS chief

Several FS platforms have adopted a high-burn model in terms of their advertisements, with major stars being roped in to promote these games. How is this high-burn model sustainable, and what is the kind of revenue models that platforms are adopting to help boost their operations?

Moreover, the FIFS has mandated certain basic rules which deny players the chance at addictive betting on particular games. Games across FS platforms should pertain to formats, with set guidelines and the user plays a live game. If you want to play a fantasy sport in the IPL, let’s say you have registered your team between 7 and 730 pm. In the formats that are allowed by the FIFS, once you put in your team, you cannot make a change before the next day. The way fantasy sports sanctioned by the FIFS are structured, they cannot be addictive. The Fantasy games are not supposed to be immediate. The fantasy player is more of a strategist for the game. Once the players get on to the pitch, their job is done, and they can only wait for the result.