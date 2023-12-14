Home / Companies / Interviews / Google plans to phase out use of third-party cookies for users in 2024

Google plans to phase out use of third-party cookies for users in 2024

The search giant is set to roll out the feature, called Tracking Protection, on Jan. 4 to 1% of Chrome users globally, that will restrict cross-site tracking by default

Cookies are special files that allow websites and advertisers to identify individual web surfers and track their browsing habits. (Photo: Bloomberg)
Reuters

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 14 2023 | 11:14 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Alphabet's Google said on Thursday it will begin testing a new feature on its Chrome browser as part of a plan to ban third-party cookies that advertisers use to track consumers.
 
The search giant is set to roll out the feature, called Tracking Protection, on Jan. 4 to 1% of Chrome users globally, that will restrict cross-site tracking by default.
 

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Google plans to completely phase out the use of third-party cookies for users in the second half of 2024.
 
The timeline, however, is subject to addressing antitrust concerns raised by UK's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), Google said.
 
The CMA has been investigating Google's plan to cut support for some cookies in Chrome, because the watchdog is worried it will impede competition in digital advertising, as well as keeping an eye on the company's biggest moneymaking segment, advertising.
 
Cookies are special files that allow websites and advertisers to identify individual web surfers and track their browsing habits.
 
The European Union antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager also said in June that the agency's investigations into Google's introduction of tools to block third-party cookies - part of the company's "Privacy Sandbox" initiative - would continue.
 
Advertisers have said the loss of cookies in the world's most popular browser will limit their ability to collect information for personalizing ads and make them dependent on Google's user databases.
 
Brokerage BofA Global Research said in a note on Thursday that phasing out of cookies will give more power to media agencies, especially those that are capable of providing proprietary insights at scale to advertisers.

Also Read

Google Search gets AI grammar check feature: What is it, how does it work

Google has added grammar check feature to its search engine; details inside

Usage and ground rules: New Digital Personal Data Protection framework

Data protection bill could cap penalty for data breach at Rs 250 crore

Apple to boost iPhone security with 'Stolen Device Protection' feature

Louis Dreyfus eyes deeper engagement with agritech startups: Sumeet Mittal

Enough jobs exist for smart people: Info Edge's Sanjeev Bikhchandani

Non-par products haven't really picked up much: Bajaj Allianz Life MD & CEO

Himadri in five years will be a totally different company: CEO Choudhary

FAME subsidy needed for 3-5 years: Kinetic Green founder and CEO

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :GoogleInternet technologiesData Privacydata protection

First Published: Dec 14 2023 | 11:14 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

Foxconn set to open its first iPhone assembly plant in Bengaluru in April

Vedanta Resources secures debt refinancing worth $1.25 billion: Report

Technology News

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro to get on-device AI for live translation: Report

WhatsApp rolls out feature to pin messages within one-on-one, group chats

India News

Delhi AQI: Air quality in several parts of Delhi 'very poor' on Thursday

Main conspirator somebody else in Parliament security breach: Report

Economy News

India-US relationship has moved in positive direction, says USISPF chief

Here to enhance partnership between EFTA, India: Norway's trade minister

Next Story