Home / Companies / Interviews / It's time RBI became data-dependent: PNB Gilts MD & CEO Vikas Goel

It's time RBI became data-dependent: PNB Gilts MD & CEO Vikas Goel

'A lot would depend on the RBI and liquidity. There is a glide path for yields now'

Manojit Saha
Premium
PNB Gilts MD and CEO Vikas Goel

4 min read Last Updated : Oct 5 2023 | 9:31 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The government has announced the auction of green bonds for a second straight year. But these might have few natural buyers. PNB Gilts Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Vikas Goel suggests some incentives. In a video interview with Manojit Saha, he says a statutory liquidity ratio (SLR) or liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) multiplier would make these bonds attractive. Edited excerpts:

It is widely expected that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will keep the repo rate unchanged in its October policy review. Do you think it should change its stance to neutral?

It is time the RBI became data-dependent and established a glide path. A change in stance to neutral does not mean a rate cut. Data-dependence means you can raise or drop rates. The present stance is only for raising rates. Yes, inflation numbers were high in July and August because of the volatile components — the prices of food and, somewhat, energy. Core (inflation) has been sticky at 5 per cent, but it is trending down now. Given this, the high headline (inflation) can be addressed. As for energy, it is yet to be seen whether the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) will continue to reduce production beyond December. I think energy prices play a limited role, as there is no price change at pumps. Overall, the inflation forecast now – between 4.8-5.25 per cent and 5.40 per cent for September – though above the 4 per cent target, is within the 2-6 per cent range. The high prints seem to be behind us. A glide path, therefore, needs to be established, and a change in policy stance might be warranted.

The borrowing calendar for the second half of 2023-24 was announced recently. With around Rs 2.8 trillion government bonds maturing by March 2024, net borrowing would be under Rs 4 trillion. Do you expect a rally in bond prices?

A lot would depend on the RBI and liquidity. There is a glide path for yields now. The correlation between Indian bonds and the US treasury yields will start reducing as we go along. We focus on the low absolute amount of supply. Along with that, as I said, inflation is trending down. We may not see yields coming down, but it will definitely not go up either.

The government has announced the auction of green bonds for a second straight year. Do you expect a ‘greenium’ on these bonds this time?

There are socially responsible funds investing in such issues globally. But here we do not have natural buyers preferring to buy these. There is no economic reason to pay a premium. So, I do not expect a substantial premium. But it is a Government of India issuance, and given Indian bonds’ inclusion in (JP Morgan’s emerging market) index, we will have a new set of investors potentially looking at India. That might drive some premium. Last year, there was a premium of 5 to 10 basis points. This is a relatively new market even globally — less than a decade old — so the premium that used to be there elsewhere no longer exists. In India, it is difficult to get a high premium — maybe 20-25 paise.

What steps need to be taken to make green bonds popular in India?

Some incentives like an SLR or LCR multiplier could be given. Alternatively, a portion of provident fund investments could be dedicated to green bonds. That will automatically bring a premium, but it will also mean penalising savers. An economic incentive rather than a direction or mandate would be a better way to popularise green bonds.

What kind of inflows do you expect in the run-up to the actual index inclusion?

There will be a crowding-in effect. Passive buyers will start coming in from June. Before that, there would be some active buyers front-running passive ones. I do see some flows, but the Indian government bond market generally has not been of great interest to foreign investors. Risk-adjusted yields are relatively low, and it makes little sense on a fully hedged basis. Some front-running will indeed take place, but the flows might be modest.
 

Also Read

PNB Q1FY24 results: Net profit up 307% to Rs 1,255.4 cr YoY, GNPAs at 7.73%

Two or three other indices may also include India: PNB Gilts MD & CEO

JP Morgan boost: PNB Gilts zooms 20%, hits 52-week high on heavy volumes

PNB Q4 results: Net profit jumps over five-fold to Rs 1,159 crore

PNB's unsecured loan exposure within regulatory norms, says MD & CEO

Deming Grand Prize aligns with our quality objectives, says CEO Ceat Tyres

Axis Bank's infusion will give Max Life enough capital for 2 yrs: Tripathy

Genpact is investing up to $600 million over 3 years in AI: CEO Tyagarajan

Bond inclusion benefits will play out in the long term: SBI MF CIO

Would like to see 10-12% of funding met by public deposits: CEO, LIC HF

Topics :Reserve Bank of IndiaPNB GiltsIndian banking sector

First Published: Oct 5 2023 | 9:30 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

TCS to modernise unemployment claims system of US state of Georgia

Russia surpasses UAE as India's top naphtha supplier amid discounts

Sports News

MS Dhoni's new vintage look sets social media on fire, check it out here

Cricket World Cup LIVE SCORE, ENG vs NZ: Toss at 1:30 PM today in Ahmedabad

India News

AAP may stand accused in Delhi Excise Policy Case following MP arrest

PM Modi's appeal to purchase Khadi leads to record sales worth Rs 1.5 cr

Economy News

World Bank maintains India GDP growth at 6.3 % for FY24, cites investments

Manufacturing PMI at five-month low in Sept but remains strong: Survey

Next Story