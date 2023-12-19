Indian team played key role in developing combustion tech: JCB India CEO

JC Bamford (JCB) Excavators, one of the world’s largest makers of machines for construction and agriculture, recently unveiled its hydrogen combustion technology at the trade event Excon in Bengaluru. The innovation, making its Asian debut, included the JCB hydrogen-powered backhoe loader alongside the JCB hydrogen combustion engine. JCB India’s Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director DEEPAK SHETTY highlights the crucial involvement of Indian engineers in developing this innovation. In a video interview with Peerzada Abrar, Shetty expresses confidence that hydrogen will soon become readily available in India for various applications. Edited excerpts:

What innovations are you working on, including the shift from conventional energy sources to alternative fuels for powering your machines, and what role is India playing in their development?

During the last edition of Excon, we launched India’s first electric excavator. Now, we are showcasing our hydrogen technology.

JCB has consistently led the industry in adopting new technology and providing innovative solutions to customers. These initiatives are global, with Indian engineers closely collaborating with their counterparts in the UK.

We ensure that a technology is validated for its intended working conditions and gather feedback from customers and team members before commercial use. The Indian team is integral to the entire process of creating this technology.

What impact do you aim to create through these innovations? Improving fuel efficiency poses a significant challenge. Over the past decade, we’ve enhanced the fuel efficiency of our machines by almost 45 per cent. We’re now presenting 25 machines equipped with various technologies, developed jointly by teams in India and the UK.



Many of these electric scissors are exported from India to the global market. Our engineers continue to innovate existing platforms and introduce new machines.

How do you view global macroeconomic uncertainty and its impact on businesses, including yours? While there is global uncertainty, JCB has experienced positive growth this year, with a nearly 30 per cent increase in exports worldwide. The construction equipment market in India has also grown by almost 18 per cent.

India’s gross domestic product is expanding at a rapid rate, thanks to the government’s focus on infrastructure, as seen in the increased allocation for capital expenditure. This has resulted in tangible progress on the ground, contributing to sector growth.



India needs to invest $1.4 trillion by 2024-25 in infrastructure. What opportunities is JCB tapping into? Infrastructure growth in India is not limited to one sector but spans various areas, including roads, ports, rural roads (Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana), and housing projects (Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana).

Major investments are also being made in projects like Nal Se Jal and the railways. The sector is undergoing a transformation, with JCB’s machines contributing to the nation’s infrastructure development, serving government organisations, municipal corporations, and private sector projects.

The government has introduced a production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme to attract companies to invest in India. What are your expansion plans for India?

JCB has invested over Rs1,000 crore in a new export-oriented plant in Vadodara. While the company proactively invests, it has also requested a PLI scheme for component manufacturers supporting the construction equipment industry.

This request is crucial to reduce dependency on imported critical components and boost domestic production.

JCB anticipates benefits for both domestic players and foreign direct investment, creating opportunities for increased exports from India.

What is your outlook for 2024, especially considering it’s an election year? Despite historical slowdowns during election years, JCB expects 10-15 per cent growth in its sector. The focus on infrastructure development by the government is a key driver for this optimism.