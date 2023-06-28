The public sector is a big focus area for us: Oracle's Shailender Kumar

How do you see the past 30 years of Oracle’s journey in India?

Tech giant Oracle has completed 30 years in India this year. The company has been a crucial partner in building the Indian technology (tech) landscape, where it supports 20,000 customers, powers over 29 states and Union Territories, and its tech platforms are the backbone of India’s financial sector., senior vice-president and regional managing director, Oracle India, and NetSuite Japan and Asia-Pacific (JAPAC), tells, in a video interview, that India is the fastest-growing market for the company. Edited excerpts: