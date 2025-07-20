VinFast looks to develop ecosystem to support its EVs: CEO Pham Sanh Chau

Vietnamese electric vehicle (EV) major VinFast last week started pre-booking of its models VF 7 and VF 6, which may go on sale in August after the inauguration of the company’s plant in Tamil Nadu’s Thoothukudi this month. Pham Sanh Chau, chief executive officer at VinFast Asia, in an email interview with Shine Jacob, talks about the company’s India roadmap, plans to develop an EV ecosystem, and its openness to launch its full product lineup in the country, including two-wheelers. Edited excerpts:

Tesla is launching its product. Similarly, BYD already has a foothold here. How are you seeing the competition from these global rivals? What is your strategy?

Aiming to convert internal combustion engine (ICE) users to EVs and accelerate the transition to electric mobility, we are committed to offering attractive policies and optimise total cost of ownership, making it easier for customers to access smart, high-quality EVs. VinFast's strategy goes beyond merely selling electric vehicles. It aims to build a comprehensive ecosystem to support its products and accelerate the widespread adoption of electric mobility. This ecosystem is being developed in collaboration with strategic partners such as V-Green (charging network), GSM (electric taxi service), VinBus (bus route network service), and various local partners. It includes an extensive network of charging stations, electric taxi and e-bus platforms, and all-in-one service centres designed to enhance the ownership experience for customers.

The Indian market is still at a nascent stage with only 4 per cent penetration for EVs. What is your outlook for this market by 2030? VinFast considers India a key growth market, where awareness of sustainability is growing alongside the demand for cost-effective mobility solutions. VinFast is committed to making EVs more accessible while contributing to economic growth through investment and local job creation. The construction of VinFast's factory in India is progressing on schedule. We plan to hold the inauguration ceremony for the Tamil Nadu plant at the end of July. Operations will begin shortly afterward, focusing on the VF 6 and VF 7 models – the products selected for sale in the market this year.

VinFast will be positioned as a global premium EV brand that remains accessible — bringing advanced technology, smart connectivity, and sustainable mobility solutions to the Indian market. We aim to deliver a seamless ownership experience through elegant design, modern features, robust after-sales services, and a strong charging network— not just a vehicle, but a forward-looking lifestyle choice. Why is VinFast not trying to launch its two-wheelers in India, as the market is more evolved? VinFast has ambitious plans in India and is open to launching its full product line-up. We are evaluating all segments and will announce our business plans at the right time.

What is the status of your lookout (reports) for a new plant destination in South India? Is it logical to have one more unit in India? How will you ensure the supply chain ecosystem for Thoothukudi? We are currently focused on bringing the factory in Thoothukudi into operation. VinFast is committed to integrating local suppliers into its production operations. This is a core component of our strategy in India. Our approach aims to strengthen the supply chain, optimise costs, and meet localisation rate requirements. How are you planning to expand your charging ecosystem? VinFast sees charging infrastructure as a critical pillar for EV adoption. We expect rapid development in this area through strategic investments, partnerships, and government support policies, thereby making EV use more convenient and accelerating the transition to green transportation in India.