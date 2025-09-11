Adani, Jindal, and JSW in fray as 21 bidders file EoIs for GVK Energy

Adani Group, JSW Neo Energy and Jindal Power Limited are among 21 bidders that have submitted an Expression of Interest (EoI) for acquiring GVK Energy Limited, which is undergoing insolvency proceedings, according to people in the know.

The prospective list of resolution applicants also includes Vedanta Group, Torrent Power Limited and Sarda Energy & Minerals Limited, among others.

Among the bidders, Sarda Energy’s plan to acquire SKS Power Generation received approval from the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) in August 2024.

GVK Energy Limited was promoted by the GVK Group and set up as a subsidiary of GVK Power and Infrastructure Limited (GVKPIL), which is also undergoing corporate insolvency resolution under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), 2016.

The company provides round-the-clock operation and maintenance services to the Alaknanda Hydro Power Company Limited. GVK Energy was admitted to corporate insolvency resolution by its financial creditor IDBI Bank under Section 7 of the IBC for a debt of Rs 1,106 crore. The company was a guarantor for loans taken by its group firm, GVK Power (Goindwal Sahib) Ltd. The Hyderabad bench of the NCLT admitted IDBI’s application on May 6, 2025. In its order, the tribunal held that GVK Energy’s liability as a corporate guarantor was clear, stating: “The corporate guarantor steps into the shoes of the debtor upon the principal borrower’s failure to repay its dues, regardless of the principal borrower’s separate resolution under CIRP.”