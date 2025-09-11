Home / Companies / News / Adani, Jindal, and JSW in fray as 21 bidders file EoIs for GVK Energy

Adani, Jindal, and JSW in fray as 21 bidders file EoIs for GVK Energy

Adani Group, JSW Neo Energy and Jindal Power are among 21 firms that submitted Expressions of Interest for GVK Energy, which is under insolvency proceedings at NCLT

A detailed invitation for EoIs was issued on July 7, 2025 and subsequently extended till August 24, 2025. (Photo: Reuters)
Ruchika Chitravanshi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 11 2025 | 6:22 PM IST
Adani Group, JSW Neo Energy and Jindal Power Limited are among 21 bidders that have submitted an Expression of Interest (EoI) for acquiring GVK Energy Limited, which is undergoing insolvency proceedings, according to people in the know.
 
The prospective list of resolution applicants also includes Vedanta Group, Torrent Power Limited and Sarda Energy & Minerals Limited, among others.
 
Among the bidders, Sarda Energy’s plan to acquire SKS Power Generation received approval from the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) in August 2024.
 
GVK Energy Limited was promoted by the GVK Group and set up as a subsidiary of GVK Power and Infrastructure Limited (GVKPIL), which is also undergoing corporate insolvency resolution under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), 2016.
 
The company provides round-the-clock operation and maintenance services to the Alaknanda Hydro Power Company Limited.
 
GVK Energy was admitted to corporate insolvency resolution by its financial creditor IDBI Bank under Section 7 of the IBC for a debt of Rs 1,106 crore. The company was a guarantor for loans taken by its group firm, GVK Power (Goindwal Sahib) Ltd. The Hyderabad bench of the NCLT admitted IDBI’s application on May 6, 2025.
 
In its order, the tribunal held that GVK Energy’s liability as a corporate guarantor was clear, stating: “The corporate guarantor steps into the shoes of the debtor upon the principal borrower’s failure to repay its dues, regardless of the principal borrower’s separate resolution under CIRP.”
 
A detailed invitation for EoIs was issued on July 7, 2025 and subsequently extended till August 24, 2025.
 
GVKPIL was also admitted to insolvency on July 12, 2024, on a petition by ICICI Bank for defaulting on loans.
 
According to a PTI report, GVKPIL had expressed its inability to honour payments but committed to repay after negotiating a solution with the Adani Group, requesting the bank to refrain from action. However, ICICI Bank approached the NCLT in 2022 to initiate insolvency proceedings. On July 12, the tribunal determined that as of June 13, 2022, GVKPIL was liable for Rs 15,576 crore, comprising Rs 9,463 crore in principal, Rs 6,113 crore in interest and Rs 1.23 crore in agency fees.
 

Topics :GVK Power and InfrastructureAdani GroupJSW Energy

First Published: Sep 11 2025 | 6:15 PM IST

