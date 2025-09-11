Biocon inaugurates first manufacturing facility in New Jersey's Cranbury

Biocon Ltd on Thursday said it has inaugurated its first manufacturing facility in the US, located in Cranbury, New Jersey.

The company's wholly-owned subsidiary, Biocon Generics Inc. (BGI), operates the plant.

Biocon acquired the Oral Solid Dosage (OSD) facility from Eywa Pharma Inc in 2023 and has since invested over $30 million to establish a plant with an annual production capacity of 2 billion tablets.

A few products have already been commercialised from the site, with several more in the pipeline, the Bengaluru-based firm said in a statement.

This investment helps Biocon diversify its manufacturing base, strengthen its supply chain and accelerate the expansion of its global footprint, it added.