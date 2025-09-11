Biocon inaugurates first manufacturing facility in New Jersey's Cranbury

Biocon Ltd on Thursday said it has inaugurated its first manufacturing facility in the US, located in Cranbury, New Jersey.
The company's wholly-owned subsidiary, Biocon Generics Inc. (BGI), operates the plant.
Biocon acquired the Oral Solid Dosage (OSD) facility from Eywa Pharma Inc in 2023 and has since invested over $30 million to establish a plant with an annual production capacity of 2 billion tablets.
A few products have already been commercialised from the site, with several more in the pipeline, the Bengaluru-based firm said in a statement.
This investment helps Biocon diversify its manufacturing base, strengthen its supply chain and accelerate the expansion of its global footprint, it added.
"Biocon's first USFDA-approved formulations facility in New Jersey marks a new chapter in our journey of global expansion," Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Chairperson of Biocon Group, said.
The facility reflects the company's long-term commitment to deeper engagement with healthcare providers, innovators, and communities to build a healthier and equitable future, she added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app