Biocon inaugurates first manufacturing facility in New Jersey's Cranbury

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 11 2025 | 2:19 PM IST
Biocon Ltd on Thursday said it has inaugurated its first manufacturing facility in the US, located in Cranbury, New Jersey.

A few products have already been commercialised from the site, with several more in the pipeline, the Bengaluru-based firm said in a statement.

This investment helps Biocon diversify its manufacturing base, strengthen its supply chain and accelerate the expansion of its global footprint, it added.

"Biocon's first USFDA-approved formulations facility in New Jersey marks a new chapter in our journey of global expansion," Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Chairperson of Biocon Group, said.

The facility reflects the company's long-term commitment to deeper engagement with healthcare providers, innovators, and communities to build a healthier and equitable future, she added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :BioconPharma CompaniesPharma sector

First Published: Sep 11 2025 | 2:19 PM IST

