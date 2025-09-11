Home / Companies / News / TCS launches chiplet-based services to boost semiconductor innovation

TCS launches chiplet-based services to boost semiconductor innovation

These services are intended to help semiconductor firms create faster and more efficient chips, while also making next-generation chip design more accessible to customers

Tata Consultancy Services, TCS
Alongside chiplet-based services, TCS also offers advanced package design solutions such as 2.5D and 3D interposers, as well as multi-layer organic substrates.
Vijay Prasad Sharma New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 11 2025 | 5:22 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Thursday announced the launch of chiplet-based system engineering services to accelerate semiconductor innovation. The initiative is also expected to support India’s efforts to position itself as a global hub for chip design and manufacturing, the company said in a regulatory filing.
 
These services are intended to help semiconductor firms create faster and more efficient chips, while also making next-generation chip design more accessible to customers.
 
The announcement comes at a significant time, as India’s semiconductor market is forecast to expand from about $45-50 billion in 2024-2025 to $100-110 billion by 2030.

Government push through India Semiconductor Mission

To strengthen the ecosystem, the Union Cabinet has approved the India Semiconductor Mission (ISM) with a funding outlay of ₹76,000 crore. This scheme is designed to encourage chip fabrication, design, and manufacturing within the country.
 
“Already, India is home to 20 per cent of the world’s chip design engineers, and leading global players are investing in manufacturing and assembly facilities. TCS’ new services are expected to strengthen this momentum by giving both Indian and international companies access to world-class expertise in chip-to-system engineering,” the company noted.

Advanced capabilities in packaging and design

Alongside chiplet-based services, TCS also offers advanced package design solutions such as 2.5D and 3D interposers, as well as multi-layer organic substrates. These technologies provide stronger signal integrity, lower latency, and a compact design—critical for building multi-chip products.

Industry impact and global collaboration

V Rajanna, President, Technology, Software and Services at TCS, said the new offerings would speed up semiconductor development timelines.
 
“Our extensive investments in next-gen technologies, contextual knowledge of the semiconductor industry, and strong track record in execution make us the preferred partner to drive innovation at scale.”
 
He added that the services would help chipmakers accelerate chiplet tape-out, with more flexibility, scalability, and reduced time to market.
 
In a recent engagement, TCS collaborated with a North American semiconductor firm to modernise its design process. By applying chiplet-based methods, the company simplified the integration of different chip types into a single system.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*with 12 months initial complimentary New York Times access

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Skoda to focus on India to drive growth, avoid over-reliance on Europe: CEO

Zupee to lay off 170 employees after ban on money-based online games

Biocon inaugurates first manufacturing facility in New Jersey's Cranbury

H&M marks 10 years in India with launch of new beauty product line

Amazon expands 10-minute delivery service in quick-commerce push

Topics :Tata Consultancy ServicesTCSsemiconductorBluechip companiesBS Web Reports

First Published: Sep 11 2025 | 5:14 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story