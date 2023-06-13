3I Infotech's unit signs MoU with SRM Valliammai Engineering College



In a regulatory filing, the company said, “This partnership aims to establish a path-breaking AI Lab within the institute’s campus. The collaboration will foster a mutually beneficial relationship for both the partners through promoting knowledge exchange, research opportunities, and academic growth.” 3i Infotech Limited’s subsidiary NuRe FutureTech Private Limited has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the department of computer science at SRM Valliammai Engineering College, Chennai.



The MoU was signed at the IIT Madras Research Park in the presence of Dr B. Chidhambararajan, Director SRMVEC, Dr M. Murugan Principal SRMVEC, Dr B. Vanathi, Professor and Department Head of Computer Science and Engineering (CSE), Dr B. Muthusenthil, Professor and Department Head of AI & Data Science (DS), and faculties from the Departments of CSE and AI & DS. “This Campus to Corporate initiative expands the idea of FutureTech to bridge the learning gap between academia-industry. In early 2022, 3i Infotech opened its office in IIT Madras Research Park, Chennai to establish FutureTech business labs to work on next-gen technologies,” the company said.



Each batch is expected to include 50 students with a faculty strength of 27 professors. The course structure will range from Level 1 - Level 4 encompassing - Introduction to AI and Data Science, AI Foundations, Introduction to AI Techniques, and AI in Production. The scope of this partnership will be expanded to include other departments within the college, such as information and technology, artificial intelligence and data science.



“We believe this academia-industry partnership will be a gamechanger to bridge the skill-gap in the industry and will pave the way for many more such initiatives,” said Thompson P. Gnanam, MD & Global CEO, 3i Infotech. This will further be extended to specialisations in AI in healthcare, manufacturing, agriculture, energy, communication, transportation, environment, and education.



Damodharan Padmanaban, Global Head Cognitive Computing, 3i Infotech said, “The very core structure of technology will remain the same irrespective of the extent of its development over the years. The gamechanger aspect of tech will only be an enhanced problem-solving mechanism in the complex business solutions, where we can make the AI work for us instead of being overtaken by it.” “With the world rapidly progressing towards adopting AI, it’s important that an intervention of this nature between academia and industry is made paramount. While we are excited to announce this future-ready learning program, tailored for passionate and qualified students who are eager to explore the realms of AI/ML/DL research, we also strongly believe that it is important for Professors of Practice to be brought into this curriculum design to ensure ‘Campus to Corporate’ is a smooth transition,” he added.