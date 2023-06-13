HFCL receives Rs 80 crore order from DMRC for three priority corridors

The timeline to execute this order is 156 weeks from the date of notice to proceed (NTP). Thereafter, HFCL will have to provide warranty support for 104 weeks. The company will be involved in the design, manufacture, supply, installation, testing, and commissioning of the fibre optics transmission system.

Gurgaon-based HFCL Ltd has received a new order worth Rs 80.92 crore from the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) to set up a fiber optics transmission system for three priority corridors of Phase IV of the Delhi metro rail project.