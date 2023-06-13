HFCL receives Rs 80 crore order from DMRC for three priority corridors

Gurgaon-based HFCL Ltd has received a new order worth Rs 80.92 crore from the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) to set up a fiber optics transmission system for three priority corridors of Phase IV of the Delhi metro rail project.
The timeline to execute this order is 156 weeks from the date of notice to proceed (NTP). Thereafter, HFCL will have to provide warranty support for 104 weeks. The company will be involved in the design, manufacture, supply, installation, testing, and commissioning of the fibre optics transmission system.
The company is also developing networks for several other companies including the Mauritius Metro, the ongoing Dhaka Metro project, Gujarat Metro project coupled and Kanpur-Agra metro rail projects.
HFCL was also recently selected by Indian Railways to conduct a 5G trial between the 82 km-long Palwal-Mathura sector.
Last month, HFCL had bagged a Rs 222 crore order from Reliance Jio and its sister concern Reliance Projects & Property Management Services Limited for transmission equipment. The company got an order worth Rs 179.24 crore from Reliance Projects & Property Management Services Limited for supplying various types of Optical Fiber Cables by October.
Reliance Jio placed an order worth Rs 42.71 crore for indigenously designed, developed, and manufactured 700 megabits per second (Mbps) and 1 gigabit per second (Gbps) point-to-point Unlicensed Band Radios by July.