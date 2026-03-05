The status of the hall ticket for the March 2026 SSC Public Examinations has been clarified by the Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education. According to the board, only the platforms that have been notified will be used for the official release this week.

The BSEAP will release the Class 10 admit cards on its website at bse.ap.gov.in. According to a source in Sakshi News, students can download the hall passes using the Leap app or the Mana Mitra WhatsApp number.

AP 10th Class Exam Dates and Time

Exams for the AP SSC 2026 will take place between March 16 and April 1, 2026. Please download the hall tickets as soon as possible and ensure every student has one before the tests start. The exam hours are from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm.

How to download AP 10th Class Hall Ticket 2026?

· Go to the official website at bse.ap.gov.in

· Press on the "AP SSC Hall Ticket 2026" link on the homepage

· Fill in the username and password, and finish the captcha verification

· Send the details, download, and print the hall ticket

Students must carry a printed copy of the hall ticket alongside their school ID card to the exam centre. Entry won't be allowed without the admit card.

More about the AP 10th Class Hall Ticket 2026

On March 2, the BSEAP issued the AP SSC hall pass 2026 for students taking the Class 10 public exams. But the URL is no longer active. According to reports, the BSEAP AP SSC hall tickets can be downloaded this week from the official website at bse.ap.gov.in.

According to rumours, separate login credentials will be given to schools so they can obtain and distribute the AP SSC hall tickets to students. Additionally, the Mana Mitra WhatsApp Governance number 9552300009 and the school education department's Leap application will offer the AP SSC hall tickets for 2026.