69% of Indian respondents see GenAI as crucial in sustainability: Capgemini

A growing number of companies acknowledge the benefits of incorporating sustainable business practices, according to a new report titled 'A World in Balance 2023' from the Capgemini Research Institute.

Organisations are pinning their hopes on digital technology, in particular, generative AI (GenAI), to help them achieve their sustainability goals. Sixty-nine per cent of Indian respondents believe that generative AI (GenAI) will play a pivotal role in the organisation's sustainability transformation efforts as compared to 59 per cent globally.

GenAI's ability to analyse large volumes of data is transforming ESG strategies, enabling accurate insights for sustainability decisions. GenAI can help reduce the consumption of natural resources by making processes leaner and by reducing waste. For example, GenAI algorithms can be used to optimise buildings, infrastructure, and the design of products.

Seventy-seven per cent of the Indian respondents said that their board of directors is actively engaged with sustainability strategy versus 59 per cent globally. The percentage of respondents in India who said that they are clear about the business case for sustainability has increased to 53 per cent this year from 23 per cent in 2022. In comparison, globally it has increased to 63 per cent from 21 per cent in 2022.

Thirty-six per cent of Indian respondents believe the costs for sustainability initiatives outweigh the benefits versus 24 per cent globally. The percentage of Indian respondents that see sustainability initiatives as a financial burden has decreased from 49 per cent in 2022 to 34 per cent in 2023. Whereas respondents globally have decreased from 53 per cent in 2022 to 22 per cent in 2023.

“The consequences of climate change are becoming impossible to ignore, and so is the future cost of not taking action,” said Cyril Garcia, head of Global Sustainability Services and Corporate Responsibility and Group Executive Board Member.

“What we really need to see in the months to come is companies investing in future-proof sustainability measures and pivoting their business models to build sustainable products and services. It’s now or never for organisations: only those who will have invested early enough and put sustainability at the centre of their strategy will be able to truly realise the benefits,” Garcia added.

For this research, the Capgemini Research Institute conducted a survey of 2,151 executives, employed at 718 organisations each with more than $1 billion in annual revenue across 13 countries including India. Executives surveyed were director level and above, and 50 per cent were from corporate functions such as strategy, sustainability, sales and marketing, while the rest were from value chain functions, such as product design, R&D, procurement, and logistics.