Govt, Amazon partner to leverage 'districts as export hubs' initiative

The capacity building session will allow MSMEs to learn about imaging, digital cataloguing of their products, tax advisory amongst others

Press Trust of India New Delhi
The initiative is an effort towards the goal of $1 trillion in goods exports by year 2030.

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 23 2023 | 3:38 PM IST
The commerce ministry on Thursday said it has inked an agreement with US-based Amazon to provide training to MSMEs in 20 identified districts in areas such as making digital catalogues and tax-related issues with a view to promoting exports through e-commerce medium.
 
The capacity building session will allow MSMEs to learn about imaging, digital cataloguing of their products, tax advisory amongst others, it said in a statement.
 

The MoU was signed in the presence of Director General of Foreign Trade (DGF) Santosh Sarangi; Chetan Krishnaswamy (Vice President, Public Policy Amazon); and Bhupen Wakankar (Director Global Trade Amazon India).
 
DGFT is an arm of the commerce ministry which deals with import and export-related issues of the country.
 
"To enable micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and boost e-commerce exports from the country, DGFT is collaborating with the various e-commerce players to leverage the Districts as Export Hubs initiative and promote e-commerce exports from the country," the ministry said in a statement.
 
As part of this MoU, Amazon and DGFT will co-create capacity building sessions, training and workshops for MSMEs in districts identified by the DGFT as part of the 'District as Exports Hub' initiative outlined in the Foreign Trade Policy 2023, in a phased manner.
 
"The initiative seeks to link local producers even in rural and remote districts with global supply chains. The collaboration aims to enable exporters/MSMEs to sell their Made in India; products to customers internationally," it said adding the core objective is to leverage e-commerce platforms to support local exporters, manufacturers, and MSMEs in reaching potential international buyers..
Under the collaboration, Districts will be identified by various e-commerce platforms across India, to undertake various capacity-building and outreach activities in collaboration with DGFT-Regional Authorities.
 
"Under the MoU with Amazon India, 20 districts have been identified for such capacity building and handholding sessions. DGFT is in discussion with various e-commerce platforms like Flipkart/Walmart, Ebay, Rivexa, Shopclues, Shiprocket, DHL Express to have similar collaboration in other districts of the country under the initiative," it added..
 
This will supplement DGFT's efforts to handhold, and promote new and first-time exporters and other MSME producers to export from India, thereby making substantial strides towards the goal of $1 trillion in goods exports by year 2030.


Topics :Piyush GoyalCommerce ministryAmazon IndiaAmazon

First Published: Nov 23 2023 | 3:38 PM IST

