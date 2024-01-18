A-I CEO lists features of Airbus A350, says it's 'highly fuel efficient'

Listing the features of the newly inaugurated Airbus A350 aircraft, Air India CEO Campbell Wilson on Thursday said that it is highly fuel-efficient, highly less emissive and more importantly it comes with the world-leading product of the new Air India.

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Thursday inaugurated India's and Air India's first Airbus A350 aircraft on the first day of Wings India 2024.

This not only marks the arrival of state-of-the-art aircraft to Air India's fleet but also signifies India's growing stature as a major player in the global aviation industry.

Referring to this, Wilson said, "A350 is the Airbus latest-generation aircraft, highly fuel-efficient, highly less-emissive but more importantly it comes with the world-leading product of the new Air India."

"It's the first aircraft in our fleet to feature the new livery, the first aircraft to feature the new interior colour scheme, it features brand-new business class with enclosed cubicles, life-like beds, new entertainment systems," he added.

Air India CEO said that the newly inaugurated aircraft is the first manifestation of the new Air India that they have been working so hard to bring to India since privatization less than two years ago.

Informing about the duration to complete the full fleet, Wilson said, "It will take like 2025 or 2026 to complete the full fleet, but by that time Air India will be upgraded to world-class standards."

Earlier in the day, Cambell Wilson said that the A350 is a game-changer for Air India.

"It will not only elevate our passenger experience but also open up new routes and opportunities for expansion. Together with the full interior refit of our legacy widebody aircraft beginning mid-2024, this upgradation of fleet and product is a key pillar of returning Air India to the upper echelons of world aviation," he said.

The arrival of the A350 coincides with a period of rapid growth and transformation for Air India. The airline is undergoing a comprehensive transformation aimed at renewing its fleet, expanding its global route network, enhancing its service offerings, and regaining its position as a global aviation leader.

Equipped with powerful and fuel-efficient Rolls-Royce Trent XWB engines, the Airbus A350 delivers optimal performance, environmental benefits, and superior passenger comfort. Its impressive range of up to 9,700nm (18,000 km) enables non-stop flights from India to destinations in the United States, Canada, and Australia.

The A350 offers wider cabins, larger windows, mood lighting, and advanced entertainment systems and comes with world-class cabin products, setting a new benchmark for passenger experience on Indian airlines. Air India's A350-900 comes with 316 seats in a three-class cabin configuration.