Tata Steel to shut blast furnaces at Port Talbot plant, 3,000 jobs at risk

Tata Steel has rejected a trade union proposal to keep the blast furnaces operational at Port Talbot Steelworks in Wales, the UK, potentially jeopardising nearly 3,000 jobs, according to a report by the Guardian.

The company’s plan, which is expected to be formally announced on Friday, involves shutting down Port Talbot’s blast furnaces while constructing electric arc furnaces designed to produce steel from recycled scrap, as part of the transition to greener steel production.The news was reportedly delivered during a meeting with union representatives at a Taj hotel in London. This comes after the UK government announced a joint investment package with Tata Steel in September, amounting to £1.25bn, which included a £500m government grant aimed at securing the future of operations at Port Talbot – the largest steelworks in the country.