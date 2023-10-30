A-I expands domestic, global distribution networks with global partners

Air India on Monday said it has ramped up its domestic and international distribution networks with extended multi-year agreements with global distribution systems partners Amadeus, Sabre and Travelport.

"The deals together enable travel agents, resellers, and corporations around the world to access Air India's seat inventory and fares. Air India's new expanded agreements with the GDS partners now include the delivery of New Distribution Capability (NDC) products that provide travellers benefits such as personalised pricing, attractive fare bundles, and new ancillaries," it said in a release.

The agreements with Amadeus and Sabre have been expanded to include the domestic content as well as distribution and servicing of NDC content, it added.

Tata Group took control of loss-making Air India in January last year and a transformation plan is underway at the airline.

Air India's Managing Director Aloke Singh on October 22 said that the airline's low-cost subsidiary Air India Express is going to focus on routes which have a higher component of price-sensitive customers and leisure travellers. Singh also said that Air India Express is not looking at spreading its capacity all over the country in the beginning and instead will first consolidate its presence on the existing routes.