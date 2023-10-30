Home / Companies / News / Tata Motors wins Singur land case, entitled to recover Rs 766 cr from WB

Tata Motors wins Singur land case, entitled to recover Rs 766 cr from WB

Tata Motors had to shift its plant to produce small car Nano from Singur in West Bengal to Sanand in Gujarat in October 2008 due to a land row

Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 30 2023 | 7:44 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Tata Motors on Monday said an arbitral tribunal has asked the West Bengal Industrial Development Corp to pay the company Rs 766 crore compensation in connection with losses incurred on its manufacturing site in Singur.

Tata Motors had to shift its plant to produce small car Nano from Singur in West Bengal to Sanand in Gujarat in October 2008 due to a land row. Tatas, by then, had already put over Rs 1,000 crore in Singur.

In a regulatory filing, the auto major said a three-member Arbitral Tribunal has ruled that the company is entitled to recover from the respondent West Bengal Industrial Development Corporation Ltd (WBIDC) a sum of Rs 765.78 crore with interest thereon 11 per cent per annum from September 1, 2016, till actual recovery thereof.

The compensation is in respect to the auto major's claim of compensation from WBIDC under various heads, including the loss of capital investments with regard to the automobile manufacturing facility at Singur.

"This is to inform that the aforesaid pending Arbitral proceedings before a three-member Arbitral Tribunal has now been finally disposed of by a unanimous award dated October 30, 2023, in favour of Tata Motors," the Mumbai-based auto major said.

Tata Motors has also been held to be entitled to recover from the respondent (WBIDC) a sum of Rs 1 crore towards the cost of the proceedings, it added.

"With the making of the final arbitral award as mentioned above, the Arbitral proceedings have come to an end," it added.

In June 2010, Tata Motors inaugurated a new plant in Sanand to produce Nano, which it has ceased to sell now.

The inauguration took place nearly two years after it was forced to shift the plant out of West Bengal due to the land row.

The Sanand plant was inaugurated by the then-Gujarat Chief Minister Narendra Modi and Tata Group Chairman Ratan Tata.

Also Read

Passenger vehicle dispatches jumped 13% to 331,278 units in April: SIAM

Tata Motors: Solid volumes, ASP may aid Q4 profit, margin expansion

CNG cars could account for 25% of industry by end of decade: Tata Motors MD

Tata Motors domestic sales fall 4% in April, passenger vehicle sales up 13%

Domestic passenger vehicles wholesales up 2% to 361,717 units in Sept: SIAM

Merger with Fincare to help enter MFI segment, southern markets: AU SFB

McDonald's gets sales lift from cheaper menu, McNuggets promotion

Meta platform introduces ad-free plans for Instagram, Facebook in Europe

Aadhaar data of millions of Indians put on sale on the dark web: Reports

Godrej Locks aims double-digit growth amid changing market dynamics

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :West BengalTata Motorsautomobile industryPassenger Vehicles

First Published: Oct 30 2023 | 7:44 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Mizoram polls: PM Modi cancels campaign trip to state, Amit Shah to step in

Chhattisgarh elections: NOTA should be scrapped, says CM Bhupesh Baghel

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 PAK vs SA Playing 11 LIVE: All eyes of XIs today

IND vs ENG: Virat bowls to Rohit, Bumrah bats for 30 mins, Gill foxed Siraj

India News

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy wants Indian youth to work 70 hours a week

Raahgiri Day 2023: All you need to know about Delhi's traffic advisory

Economy News

Festival season to bring some cheer to economy, say economists: Poll

Reserve Bank of India allows premature deposit withdrawal up to Rs 1 crore

Next Story