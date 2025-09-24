Abhishek Maheshwari joins OneAssist as CEO to drive expansion and AI push

Consumer assistance platform OneAssist on Wednesday announced the appointment of Abhishek Maheshwari as its new chief executive officer (CEO), effective September 1, 2025. In his new role, Maheshwari will be responsible for overall business, strategy and P&L delivery, leading the company’s expansion into new categories, untapped markets and geographies.

Maheshwari, who will also join the company’s board of directors, will accelerate OneAssist’s adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) across customer experience, AI-led products and service delivery automation to make its solutions faster, smarter and more relevant for consumers.

The leadership appointment comes as the platform looks to grow and redefine its range of consumer assistance solutions for the next 100 million households. With more than 3,000 business partners, OneAssist currently has a pan-India presence serving consumers across over 19,000 pin codes. The platform continues to evaluate new opportunities, both organic and inorganic, to broaden its portfolio and scale faster, the company said in a statement.

Maheshwari brings more than two decades of experience in scaling consumer-focused businesses across technology, media and education. His previous leadership roles include CEO of Aakash Educational Services, where he led digital transformation and growth initiatives, and country head of The Walt Disney Company India, where he managed diverse brand portfolios. Speaking on his appointment, Maheshwari said: “OneAssist has pioneered and created a strong business and built industry-defining capabilities since 2011, and I couldn’t be more excited to lead the company into its next phase of growth. With a strong team and foundation serving nearly two crore customers and robust partnerships with leading organisations, our focus will be to drive innovation in bringing more relevant products to our customers and partners with technology-driven solutions, delivering convenience and peace of mind to millions.”