Home / Companies / News / About 126,000 telecom skilled youth to be employed this fiscal: TSSC CEO

About 126,000 telecom skilled youth to be employed this fiscal: TSSC CEO

Nokia invested in infrastructure, equipment and training for the CoE as part of its corporate social responsibility programme

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Representative Image

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 17 2023 | 10:56 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Around 1.26 lakh youth trained in telecom technologies will be employed in the current fiscal, a top official of the Telecom Sector Skill Council said on Monday.

The Telecom Sector Skill Council (TSSC) also announced setting up a new Centre of Excellence for Skill Development Training in collaboration with Finnish telecom gear maker Nokia at Kaushalya - The Skill University campus in Ahmedabad.

"TSSC will train 1.26 lakh youth in this financial year and they will be employed by the industry," TSSC CEO Arvind Bali said on the sidelines of the launching event of the new centre with Nokia.

The CoE (Centre of Excellence) at ITI Kubernagar is setting up a Skill Lab for training candidates in 5G technology skills with the aim of providing placement offers within 4-6 weeks of course completion to at least 70 per cent of learners.

About 300 such candidates will benefit from the programme in the first year of the project.

"This is an important initiative supporting the Hon'ble Prime Minister's vision of Digital Bharat. Nokia is at the forefront of leading innovation in telecom technologies, and we are investing to develop a pool of technically skilled manpower to help build the 5G ecosystem," Nokia India Chief Marketing Officer Amit Marwah said.

Nokia invested in infrastructure, equipment and training for the CoE as part of its corporate social responsibility programme.

The centre was inaugurated by Gujarat's labour, skill development and employment minister Balvantsinh Rajput.

Also Read

Skill-Lync partners with TN Skill Development Corp to train 10,000 students

India plans to supply skilled workers to the world, partner with 30 nations

India will have its own big telecom equipment manufacturers soon: C-DOT CEO

Y20 meet in Ladakh befitting reply to those spreading fears: Thakur

Govt to set up task force for land governance in North-Eastern states

Early to talk Air India-IndiGo duopoly: Akasa co-founder Praveen Iyer

Vistara to respond to CCI queries by month end, says CEO Vinod Kannan

ICE buyout target Black Knight sells second unit to ease antitrust path

Ircon bags Rs 144 crore order from N F Railway Construction in Manipur

Ford slashes prices on electric version of F-150 truck by up to 17%

Topics :telecom servicesTelecomyouthtelecom sector5G technology

First Published: Jul 17 2023 | 10:56 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story