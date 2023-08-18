Home / Companies / News / Abu Dhabi's TAQA may invest up to $2.5 bn in Adani's power units: Report

Abu Dhabi's TAQA may invest up to $2.5 bn in Adani's power units: Report

TAQA may acquire a stake through a combination of primary infusion and secondary purchase of shares from promoter family entities

Reuters
Photo: Bloomberg

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 18 2023 | 1:10 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Abu Dhabi National Energy Company PJSC, known as TAQA, is evaluating an investment of up to $2.5 billion in the power businesses of Indian billionaire Gautam Adani, newspaper Economic Times reported on Friday, citing sources.
The investment, anywhere between $1.5 billion to $2.5 billion, could be made in single or multiple group businesses, including picking up a near-20% stake in Adani Energy Solutions the report said.
Adani's power and energy businesses include entities like Adani Energy Solutions, formerly known as Adani Transmission, Adani Power and Adani Green Energy , but both sides believe there is maximum synergy between TAQA and Adani Energy Solutions, the report added.
TAQA may acquire a stake through a combination of primary infusion and secondary purchase of shares from promoter family entities.
The company's founding shareholders, or promoters, hold a 62.52% stake in the company, which includes Gautam Adani's family trust's ownership of 53.93%.
A likely 20% stake in Adani Energy Solutions will amount to 183.43 billion rupees ($2.21 billion), according to Thursday's closing levels at 822.20 rupees.
The Adani Group and TAQA did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment.

Also Read

Citi signals consequences for not complying with return to office norms

Suzuki Motorcycle ties up with Standard Chartered to give funds to dealers

Axis Bank-Citi deal: Synergies seen FY25 onwards on deposit, AUM attrition

Bank of Baroda Q4 preview: PAT may soar up to 2x YoY on healthy loan growth

Standard Chartered to trim more than 100 roles as part of cost cuts

Burman family is a 'long-term investor' in Religare, says Mohit Burman

Future Retail resolution professional moves NCLT against Kishore Biyani

NLC India signs pact with Rajasthan govt for 300 MW solar power supply

Authum Investment picks up 1.9% stake in DB Realty for Rs 100 crore

Samsonite grows 40% in H1 2023, eyes Rs 3,600 crore sales by December

Topics :Adani PowerAdani Enterprises Adani GreenAdani TransmissionGautam Adani

First Published: Aug 18 2023 | 1:09 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Burman family is a 'long-term investor' in Religare, says Mohit Burman

Future Retail resolution professional moves NCLT against Kishore Biyani

Election News

Chhattisgarh Assembly elections: BJP announces first list of 21 candidates

Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls: BJP releases first list of 39 candidates

Technology News

Russia fines Google $32,000 for videos about the conflict in Ukraine

OpenAI acquires start-up Global Illumination to work on ChatGPT, products

Economy News

E-buses to rly track work, Union Cabinet approves Rs 1.18 trillion plans

India's fuel sales slow down due to monsoon rains, shows prelim data

Next Story