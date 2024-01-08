Home / Companies / News / ACC gets full ownership of Asian Concretes for Rs 775 cr enterprise value

ACC gets full ownership of Asian Concretes for Rs 775 cr enterprise value

Asian Concretes (ACCPL) was earlier an associate company of ACC, in which it already held a 45 per cent stake. ACC had first invested in Asian Concretes in 2010 for an undisclosed value

BS Reporter Mumbai

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 08 2024 | 9:02 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Adani group-promoted ACC Ltd on Monday announced it has acquired the remaining 55 per cent stake in Asian Concretes and Cements Private Ltd (ACCPL) for an enterprise value of Rs 775 crore.
 
 ACCPL was earlier an associate company of ACC, in which it already held a 45 per cent stake. ACC had first invested an undisclosed sum in ACCPL in 2010.
 

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

 The company said in a statement that it has acquired the remaining 55 per cent stake in ACCPL from its existing promoters. The enterprise value of Rs 775 crore includes cash and cash equivalent of Rs 35 crore.  ACCPL has 1.3 MTPA cement capacity in Nalagarh of Himachal Pradesh, while its subsidiary Asian Fine Cements Pvt Limited (AFCPL) has 1.5 MTPA cement capacity in Rajpura of Punjab. 

“While ACC has an existing tolling arrangement with the Nalagarh unit, Rajpura plant’s additional 1.5 MTPA capacity will strategically cater to a vast customer base across three states – Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, and Punjab. Notably, ACC and Ambuja Cements possess sufficient clinker to support the Rajpura plant, inclusive of its future expansions,” the company said in its statement.

ACC said the entire acquisition is funded through internal accruals and will help ACC and parent company Ambuja Cements to further bolster market leadership in the lucrative North India market.

With this increased stake, Adani Cement’s overall capacity, including ACC and Ambuja Cements, now stands at 77.40 MTPA. “With ongoing and planned CAPEX investments, the Adani Group's cement capacity is poised to reach 106 MTPA by FY 2026,” the company said. The group has a target to touch 140 MTPA capacity by 2028.

Also Read

Ambuja Cement Q2 result: Standalone net profit jumps 363% YoY to Rs 643 cr

Ambuja Cements to buy 56.7% stake in Sanghi at a valuation of Rs 5,000 cr

Adani group-company Ambuja Cement to buy Sanghi Cement for Rs 6,000 cr

Adani-owned ACC to acquire full stake in Asian Concretes and Cements

Ambuja Cements Q1FY24 profit up 31% YoY to Rs 1,135 crore, margins expand

GMDC gets green approval for expanding Surkha lignite mine in Gujarat

Honda expands capacity to 1.97 mn units in scooter-only plant in Gujarat

Google News Initiative announces second cohort of startup labs in India

Royal Enfield to invest Rs 3,000 cr in Tamil Nadu for product development

Tanla Platforms appoints former TRAI Chief RS Sharma to board of directors

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Adani Groupcement industryHimachal PradeshPunjabHaryana

First Published: Jan 08 2024 | 7:39 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story