Accenture launches GenAI studio in Bengaluru to boost adoption of data, AI

Global IT major Accenture has launched a generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) studio in Bengaluru to boost the adoption of data and AI. The studio, located within Accenture’s Innovation Hub, is a part of the company’ $3 billion investment in data and AI, announced in June. Accenture had then said that it will double its AI talent to 80,000 people in the next three years through hiring, acquisitions, and training.

The studio will offer recently launched services such as the proprietary GenAI model “switchboard,” customisation techniques, model managed services, and specialised training programmes. It will bring together the company’s extensive talent and technology investments to offer a full stack of GenAI capabilities to optimise business processes.

Accenture’s data and AI team and clients will together create solutions with a modern data and AI foundation, LLM (large language model) architecture, ecosystems partnerships, talent, and responsible AI frameworks.

“Clients today understand the massive opportunity that GenAI can bring to optimise and reinvent their business, opening up new avenues for growth. However, to harness the full potential of their AI investments, they need to be value-led in every business capability they choose to reinvent with generative AI. Our Bengaluru studio will help our clients around the globe prioritize capabilities across the entire value chain and make the shift to scale their AI investments, rapidly and responsibly,” said Senthil Ramani, global lead – Data and AI, Accenture.

According to a recent Accenture survey, 74 per cent of the C-suite executives plan to increase their AI-related spending in 2024, up from 50 per cent in the previous year, as companies move from proof of concept to customizing foundation models with proprietary data.

“The studio in Bengaluru offers robust GenAI capabilities combined with a wide range of world class technology services, and in-depth industry knowledge that is the hallmark of Accenture’s Advanced Technology Centers in India. Our clients across 19 industries now have the opportunity to understand, experiment, adopt and scale GenAI solutions to reinvent functions and business models to achieve new levels of performance,” said Mahesh Zurale, global lead – Advanced Technology Centers Global Network, Accenture.