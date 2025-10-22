Wednesday, October 22, 2025 | 10:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Gold price falls ₹10 to ₹1,27,200; silver down ₹100, trades at ₹1,63,900

Gold price falls ₹10 to ₹1,27,200; silver down ₹100, trades at ₹1,63,900

The price of 22-carat gold also decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,16,600

Gold Bar. Gold

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,27,350. (Photo: Reuters)

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 22 2025 | 10:04 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Wednesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,27,200, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver stumbled ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,63,900.
 
The price of 22-carat gold also decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,16,600.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,27,200 in Mumbai and Kolkata, and at ₹1,27,420 in Chennai.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,27,350.
 
 
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,16,600, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad; in Chennai, it stood at ₹1,16,800.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,16,750. 
         
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,63,900.
   
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,81,900.
 
US gold prices fell further on Wednesday, weighed down by signs of easing US-China trade tensions and as investors took advantage of bullion's recent record rally to take profits while awaiting US inflation data due later this week.
 
Spot gold was down 0.4 per cent at $4,109.19 per ounce, as of 0236 GMT. Bullion fell more than 5 per cent on Tuesday in its steepest fall since August 2020.
 
US gold futures for December delivery climbed 0.4 per cent to $4,124.10 per ounce.
 
Elsewhere, spot silver edged 0.1 per cent higher to $48.82 per ounce, platinum slipped 1.5 per cent to $1,528.15 and palladium gained 0.7 per cent to $1,418.09.
 
(with inputs from Reuters)
 

Topics : Gold Rate Today Silver Rate Today Gold Prices Silver Prices

First Published: Oct 22 2025 | 10:03 AM IST

