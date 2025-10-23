Thursday, October 23, 2025 | 08:01 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / News / Dividends: LTIMindtree, IRFC, 7 other stocks to watch as markets reopen

Dividends: LTIMindtree, IRFC, 7 other stocks to watch as markets reopen

Dividend stocks today: Here is the complete list of stocks that will remain in focus today following their recent dividend announcements for shareholders

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 23 2025 | 7:58 AM IST

Dividend stocks today, Thursday, October 23, 2025: As the Indian equity markets reopen after the Diwali holidays, shares of Accelya Solutions India, Cyient, Dalmia Bharat, HDB Financial Services, Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC), Waaree Energies, LTIMindtree, Kajaria Ceramics, and Thyrocare Technologies are likely to remain in focus in Thursday’s trading session following their recent dividend announcements for shareholders. 
According to BSE data, shares of these nine companies are set to trade ex-dividend on Friday, October 24, 2025. Investors holding these stocks on or before the ex-dividend date will be eligible to receive the declared payouts on their respective record dates.  Barring Dalmia Bharat, all the other companies in the list have fixed October 24 as the record date to determine shareholders’ eligibility for the dividend. Dalmia Bharat has set October 25 as its record date.
 
 
Among the companies trading ex-dividend on Friday, Accelya Solutions India has declared a final dividend of ₹40 per share, with the record date set for the same day.
 
Cyient will pay an interim dividend of ₹16 per share, while HDB Financial Services has announced an interim dividend of ₹2 per share.
 
Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) has declared an interim dividend of ₹1.05 per share, and Kajaria Ceramics will distribute an interim dividend of ₹8 per share.  LTIMindtree has announced an interim dividend of ₹22 per share, while Thyrocare Technologies will pay an interim dividend of ₹7 per share. 
Company Ex-date Purpose Record date
Accelya Solutions India Oct 24, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹40 Oct 24, 2025
Cyient Oct 24, 2025 Interim Dividend - ₹16 Oct 24, 2025
Dalmia Bharat Oct 24, 2025 Interim Dividend - ₹4 Oct 25, 2025
HDB Financial Services Oct 24, 2025 Interim Dividend - ₹2 Oct 24, 2025
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Oct 24, 2025 Interim Dividend - ₹1.0500 Oct 24, 2025
Kajaria Ceramics Oct 24, 2025 Interim Dividend - ₹8 Oct 24, 2025
LTIMindtree Oct 24, 2025 Interim Dividend - ₹22 Oct 24, 2025
Thyrocare Technologies Oct 24, 2025 Interim Dividend - ₹7 Oct 24, 2025
Waaree Energies Oct 24, 2025 Interim Dividend - ₹2 Oct 24, 2025
  (Source: BSE)
 
Waaree Energies has also declared an interim dividend of ₹2 per share, with both the ex-date and record date set for October 24.
 
Dalmia Bharat, meanwhile, will trade ex-dividend on October 24, 2025, with a record date of October 25, for its interim dividend of ₹4 per share.

First Published: Oct 23 2025 | 7:57 AM IST

