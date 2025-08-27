Home / Companies / News / Acme Solar to raise ₹3,000 cr via equity, securities in tranches

Acme Solar to raise ₹3,000 cr via equity, securities in tranches

At its meeting, the company's board also approved the re-appointment of Shashi Shekhar as Vice-Chairman and Whole-Time Director on the recommendation of its Nomination and Remuneration Committee

The aspirations of a young India and increased income levels have encouraged companies to consider mergers and acquisitions (M&A) to keep up with demand. In a world where consumer preferences change dramatically, M&As provide companies the means to r
The board cleared the proposal of
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 27 2025 | 10:57 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Acme Solar Holdings board on Wednesday approved a proposal to raise ₹3,000 crore in multiple tranches.

At its meeting, the company's board also approved the re-appointment of Shashi Shekhar as Vice-Chairman and Whole-Time Director on the recommendation of its Nomination and Remuneration Committee, for a period of one year from the completion of his present term, i.e. with effect from April 9, 2026.

The board cleared the proposal of "raising of funds for an aggregate amount not exceeding ₹ 3,000 crore in one or more tranches, through issuance of equity shares or any other equity-linked instruments or securities, through permissible modes, including but not limited to, qualified institutional placement (QIP), further public offer (FPO), private placement and/or combination thereof, as may be considered appropriate under applicable laws, subject to such regulatory/statutory approvals".

Both proposals are subject to approval of the members of the company at the ensuing annual general meeting (AGM) on September 29, 2025.

ACME Solar Holdings is a pure-play, fully integrated renewable energy company in India, with a diversified portfolio spanning solar, wind, storage, hybrid, and Firm and Dispatchable Renewable Energy (FDRE) projects.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Texmaco, RVNL form joint venture to boost rail modernisation, exports

Accor Hotels appoints Ranju Alex as new CEO for South Asia operations

J&K Bank names veteran banker S Krishnan as non-executive chairman

Jet Airways to transfer Mumbai office lease to Parthos for ₹370 crore

Adani's Vizhinjam port hits record 1 mn TEUs in just 9 months of operations

Topics :ACME SolarFundraisingequity

First Published: Aug 27 2025 | 10:57 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story