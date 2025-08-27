Acme Solar to raise ₹3,000 cr via equity, securities in tranches

Acme Solar Holdings board on Wednesday approved a proposal to raise ₹3,000 crore in multiple tranches.
At its meeting, the company's board also approved the re-appointment of Shashi Shekhar as Vice-Chairman and Whole-Time Director on the recommendation of its Nomination and Remuneration Committee, for a period of one year from the completion of his present term, i.e. with effect from April 9, 2026.
The board cleared the proposal of "raising of funds for an aggregate amount not exceeding ₹ 3,000 crore in one or more tranches, through issuance of equity shares or any other equity-linked instruments or securities, through permissible modes, including but not limited to, qualified institutional placement (QIP), further public offer (FPO), private placement and/or combination thereof, as may be considered appropriate under applicable laws, subject to such regulatory/statutory approvals".
Both proposals are subject to approval of the members of the company at the ensuing annual general meeting (AGM) on September 29, 2025.
ACME Solar Holdings is a pure-play, fully integrated renewable energy company in India, with a diversified portfolio spanning solar, wind, storage, hybrid, and Firm and Dispatchable Renewable Energy (FDRE) projects.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app