Texmaco, RVNL form joint venture to boost rail modernisation, exports

Rolling stock maker Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd on Wednesday said it has formed a joint venture with Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL) to strengthen India's railway modernisation and export competitiveness.

The venture will manufacture freight and passenger rolling stock including wagons, locomotives, coaches, trainsets and metro coaches and also take up EPC projects, depot operations and global tenders, a statement said.

Texmaco, part of the Adventz Group, will hold a 49 per cent stake, while Navratna PSU RVNL will remain the majority shareholder.

The transaction is expected to close by December 2025, subject to approvals.

The JV will explore automation, artificial intelligence and green technologies to deliver advanced and cost-effective solutions, the companies said.