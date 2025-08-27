Home / Companies / News / J&K Bank names veteran banker S Krishnan as non-executive chairman

The bank's board, in its meeting held on August 25, took the decision in this respect, J&K Bank said in a regulatory filing.
J&K Bank on Wednesday said its board has approved the appointment of S Krishnan as non-executive chairman of the bank for a period up to March 26, 2028.

His appointment would be effective from the date of approval from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), J&K Bank said in a regulatory filing.

The bank's board, in its meeting held on August 25, took the decision in this respect, it said.

Krishnan, currently an independent director on the board of Srinagar-headquartered bank, served as MD & CEO of state-owned Punjab & Sind Bank.

Subsequent to superannuation and pursuant to the approval of the appointment by the RBI, Krishnan took charge as MD & CEO of Tamilnad Mercantile Bank in September 2022.

Krishnan, a veteran banker with more than four decades of experience, is a postgraduate in Commerce and a qualified Cost Accountant.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

