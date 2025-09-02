TCS announces 4.5-7% salary hikes, double-digit for top performers

A majority of employees at India's largest IT services firm Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) have received an annual salary raise of about 4.5-7 per cent, with exceptional performers bagging double digit hikes of at least 10 per cent, the company said.

The appraisal for the financial year 2024-25 will be effective from September. Employees will get their revised pay checks when their salaries are credited at the end of this month. The hike band is similar to last year.

TCS, which usually announces hikes in April, was the first company to stall it in April this year, citing unfavourable and uncertain macroeconomic environment. It maintained its position even in July while announcing its second quarter results. It formally announced the resumption of salary hikes last month, which are in line with what other IT services companies have usually given over the last few years.