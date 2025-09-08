ACME Solar places 2 GWh battery storage order via Posco, China FAW

Renewable energy company ACME Solar on Monday announced that it had placed an order for 2 gigawatt hour (GWh) of battery energy storage system (BESS) with Chuzhou Lishen New Energy Technology Co through Posco International Corporation and China FAW Group Import and Export Co.

The order will be delivered in phases over the next six to ten months and deployed across ACME Solar’s firm and dispatchable renewable energy (FDRE) and standalone BESS projects, which are scheduled for commissioning over the next 12–18 months.

“With this latest order, ACME Solar’s cumulative BESS procurement has surpassed 5 GWh, following a previous order of 3.1 GWh placed in July 2025. This strategic purchase will ensure timely availability of BESS, playing a key role in de-risking project commissioning timelines and accelerating project delivery,” said Nikhil Dhingra, chief executive officer of ACME Solar.