Gautam Solar to set up ₹4,000 cr 5 GW solar cell plant in MP by 2026

Gautam Solar Private Ltd (GSPL) on Monday announced plans to invest Rs 4,000 crore to set up a solar cell manufacturing facility at Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh. The project, to be developed on 4 acres of land, will produce TOPCon cells with a planned capacity of 5 gigawatt (GW).

“Implementation of the project has commenced with Phase 1, which will include setting up a solar cell manufacturing capacity of 2 GW. The development is expected to be completed by calendar year 2026,” the company, a leading module manufacturer, said in a statement.

It added that after the completion of the first phase, an initial public offer (IPO) will be launched to raise funds for the second phase, which will add an additional 3 GW capacity. In the future, Gautam Solar also plans to expand into solar wafer manufacturing to create an integrated solar value chain in India.