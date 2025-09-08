SpiceJet settles long-standing $24 million liability with Credit Suisse

SpiceJet on Monday announced that it has fully paid the dues worth $24 million to Credit Suisse, completing the terms of a settlement agreement signed between the two parties in May 2022. The payment settles a long-standing liability that predates the tenure of the airline’s current promoter, the low-cost airline said in a BSE filing.

“The completion of this payment is another important step in our continued efforts to put legacy issues firmly behind us. This settlement not only brings closure to an old liability but also demonstrates our resolve and ability to meet commitments despite a challenging operating environment. SpiceJet today is financially stronger, more resilient, and fully focused on growth and profitability," said Debojo Maharshi, Chief Business Officer of SpiceJet.

At the time of the settlement agreement in May 2022, the total claim from Credit Suisse/SR Technics stood at $41.77 million. The parties agreed to settle the liability for $24 million through a structured payment plan. The liability arose from a 2011 agreement under which SpiceJet had entered into a 10-year contract with Swiss maintenance firm SR Technics for aircraft servicing. In 2012, SR Technics transferred its right to recover the payment for maintenance to Credit Suisse. ALSO READ: SpiceJet share price drops 5% after Q1 show; should you buy, sell or hold? SpiceJet Q1 result SpiceJet’s consolidated net loss widened to ₹236.6 crore in the first quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (Q1 FY26), affected by grounded aircraft awaiting maintenance, airspace restrictions, and subdued passenger demand. The airline had posted a consolidated net profit of ₹158.6 crore in the same quarter of last year.