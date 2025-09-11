Home / Companies / News / ACME Solar secures ₹3,892 cr project funding for 400 MW FDRE project

ACME Solar secures ₹3,892 cr project funding for 400 MW FDRE project

The FDRE project is being developed in Barmer, Rajasthan and is contracted with NHPC at a tariff of ₹4.64/Unit

solar
The project would entail installing solar and Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) to meet the supply obligations.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 11 2025 | 10:27 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

ACME Venus Urja, a wholly-owned subsidiary of ACME Solar Holdings, has secured long-term project funding of ₹3,892 crore from the State Bank of India for the development and construction of a 400 MW Firm and Dispatchable Renewable Energy (FDRE) project.

The repayment spread across 19 years, ACME Solar Holdings said in a statement on Thursday.

The FDRE project is being developed in Barmer, Rajasthan and is contracted with NHPC at a tariff of ₹4.64/Unit.

The project would entail installing solar and Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) to meet the supply obligations and ensure higher dispatchability as per the Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) conditions.

The funding is significant as it represents the company's largest financing from State Bank of India (SBI) and also, represents SBI's first financing in ACME's FDRE projects, as per the company statement.

ACME Solar Holdings is a leading integrated renewable energy player with a diversified portfolio spanning solar, wind, storage, FDRE and hybrid solutions and an operational capacity of 2,890 MW.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*with 12 months initial complimentary New York Times access

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Adani Power wins additional 800 MW LoA from MPPMCL, total at 1,600 MW

Sunil Mittal's family office walks away from Haier India stake-buy talks

Tega Industries, Apollo Funds to buy Molycop in $1.5 billion deal

Premium

Any tweak in US student visa policy may dent biz: Yatra CEO Shringi

Deloitte US asks India employees to return to office two days a week

Topics :ACME SolarACME Solar Holdingssolar projects

First Published: Sep 11 2025 | 10:26 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story