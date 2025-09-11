ACME Solar secures ₹3,892 cr project funding for 400 MW FDRE project

ACME Venus Urja, a wholly-owned subsidiary of ACME Solar Holdings, has secured long-term project funding of ₹3,892 crore from the State Bank of India for the development and construction of a 400 MW Firm and Dispatchable Renewable Energy (FDRE) project.

The repayment spread across 19 years, ACME Solar Holdings said in a statement on Thursday.

The FDRE project is being developed in Barmer, Rajasthan and is contracted with NHPC at a tariff of ₹4.64/Unit.

The project would entail installing solar and Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) to meet the supply obligations and ensure higher dispatchability as per the Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) conditions.