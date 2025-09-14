Home / Companies / News / Activewear maker TechnoSport to invest ₹200 cr to open 300 exclusive stores

Activewear maker TechnoSport to invest ₹200 cr to open 300 exclusive stores

The decision to expand through exclusive brand outlets (EBOs) follows a 40 per cent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) since 2022

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency
The company is also investing Rs 100 crore in a new manufacturing facility in Odisha. (Photo: Shutterstock)
Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 14 2025 | 11:26 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

TechnoSport, one of India's fastest-growing activewear brands, on Sunday said it will invest about Rs 200 crore to open 300 exclusive outlets across the country over the next two years, as part of its aggressive retail expansion, a company official said on Sunday.

The company's promoters, who have roots in Kolkata, had so far relied on general trade.

The decision to expand through exclusive brand outlets (EBOs) follows a 40 per cent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) since 2022, driven by traction in modern retail, e-commerce and brand stores.

"We have opened our 21st exclusive brand outlet on Sunday, and that is in Kolkata. With this, we now have two stores in West Bengal. Our plan is to scale up to 300 stores nationwide over the next two years at an estimated capex of Rs 200 crore," TechnoSport CEO Pushpan Maity told PTI.

He said that eastern India will account for around 30 per cent of the new stores, underscoring the brand's focus on the region.

The company is also investing Rs 100 crore in a new manufacturing facility in Odisha, complementing its existing yarn-to-fabric plant in Tirupur, he said.

The Indian active and sportswear market is estimated at around Rs 4,500 crore, Maity said, adding that the opportunity for "internationally benchmarked products at affordable prices remains huge".

For FY'26, the company is targeting revenues of Rs 600 crore, with an aim to touch Rs 1,000 crore by FY'27, driven by retail expansion and product innovation.

The brand will also launch a winter wear line this fiscal, but will remain focused on activewear rather than expanding into formal clothing, Maity said.

TechnoSport's collections span men, women, kids and unisex categories, built on its in-house fabric innovations.

The company also integrates advanced technologies such as Technocool+ for enhanced cooling, TechnoGuard for antimicrobial freshness, and UPF 50+ protection for athletes and everyday users.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*with 12 months initial complimentary New York Times access

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Britannia banks on local strategy to counter rivals, rules out price war

UBL targets 6-7% growth this year, bets on GST reforms to boost demand

Hyundai looks at 'double engine' boost on growth post GST rate cut

Tata Technologies to acquire ES-Tec Group in €75 million full buyout deal

NCLAT upholds order recalling insolvency case against Logix Infra

Topics :InvestmentFMCG companies

First Published: Sep 14 2025 | 11:26 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story