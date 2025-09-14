Activewear maker TechnoSport to invest ₹200 cr to open 300 exclusive stores

TechnoSport, one of India's fastest-growing activewear brands, on Sunday said it will invest about Rs 200 crore to open 300 exclusive outlets across the country over the next two years, as part of its aggressive retail expansion, a company official said on Sunday.

The company's promoters, who have roots in Kolkata, had so far relied on general trade.

The decision to expand through exclusive brand outlets (EBOs) follows a 40 per cent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) since 2022, driven by traction in modern retail, e-commerce and brand stores.

"We have opened our 21st exclusive brand outlet on Sunday, and that is in Kolkata. With this, we now have two stores in West Bengal. Our plan is to scale up to 300 stores nationwide over the next two years at an estimated capex of Rs 200 crore," TechnoSport CEO Pushpan Maity told PTI.

He said that eastern India will account for around 30 per cent of the new stores, underscoring the brand's focus on the region. The company is also investing Rs 100 crore in a new manufacturing facility in Odisha, complementing its existing yarn-to-fabric plant in Tirupur, he said. The Indian active and sportswear market is estimated at around Rs 4,500 crore, Maity said, adding that the opportunity for "internationally benchmarked products at affordable prices remains huge". For FY'26, the company is targeting revenues of Rs 600 crore, with an aim to touch Rs 1,000 crore by FY'27, driven by retail expansion and product innovation.