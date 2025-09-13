Tata Technologies to acquire ES-Tec Group in €75 million full buyout deal

Global product engineering and digital services firm Tata Technologies on Saturday said it will acquire 100 per cent stake in Germany-based ES-Tec Group and its subsidiaries for a total cash consideration of 75 million euros (over Rs 775 crore).

The company has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire 100 per cent equity shares of ES-Tech GmbH and its subsidiaries (collectively, ES-Tec Group), Tata Technologies said in a statement.

The consideration will be paid over the next two years and includes performance-based earn-outs, it added.

"The acquisition of ES-Tec Group is a strategic leap that enhances our ability to deliver end-to-end product engineering solutions across the automotive value chain and represents our commitment to expand our global footprint in accessing innovative engineering capabilities," Tata Technologies MD & CEO Warren Harris said.