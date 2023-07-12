Home / Companies / News / Adani aims to close planned $4 bn fundraising by end-December: Report

Adani aims to close planned $4 bn fundraising by end-December: Report

The Adani Group is aiming to close the fundraising before end 2023, said the source, who declined to be named as the discussions are private

Reuters MUMBAI
Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 12 2023 | 5:26 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

By Dhwani Pandya

MUMBAI (Reuters) - India's Adani Group is aiming to close its planned up to $4 billion fundraising before the end of 2023, and is actively talking to global investors about participating, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday.

The group's flagship, Adani Enterprises, and Adani Green have board approvals to raise around $1.5 billion each, while Adani Transmission is eyeing $1.03 billion through share sales, the three companies have told Indian exchanges in the past few weeks. That totals around $4 billion.

The Adani Group is aiming to close the fundraising before end 2023, said the source, who declined to be named as the discussions are private.

"Plan (is) to complete the entire fund raise before end of this calendar year," the source added.

The Adani Group did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The source declined to provide details of the names of investors Adani is in talks with, but said the response so far had been positive as potential investors believe the current valuation is attractive.

The fundraising is critical for the Indian group, run by billionaire businessman Gautam Adani, who was earlier this year jolted by short-seller Hindenburg Research's report alleging improper use of tax havens and concerns over its debt levels.

The report also forced Adani Enterprises to shelve his key $2.5 billion share sale in February.

Adani denied any wrongdoing. It called the report baseless and has since garnered investor support and repaid debt.

The group's shares have clawed back some $50 billion in market value after a rout triggered by the report, but they are still down around $110 billion.

 

(Reporting by Dhwani Pandya; Additional reporting by Chris Thomas; Editing by Aditya Kalra and Jane Merriman)

Also Read

India's Enron Moment? Gautam Adani slips to No 30 among the top rich

Adani raises $1.4 bn from stake sale in 3 firms; $9 bn raised in 4 years

Adani to raise Rs 21,000 cr from share sale in two group companies

Hindenburg says it holds short positions in Adani Group, flags risks

Adani Group firms pledge shares for lenders of AEL: SBICAP Trustee

Maruti Suzuki launches CNG trim of compact SUV Fronx at Rs 8.41 lakh

Google's AI chatbot trained by 'overworked, underpaid, frustrated' humans

Walt Disney Co weighs options for struggling TV business in India

TCS net in Q1 of FY23 beats estimate at Rs 11,074 cr, misses revenue goal

Will continue investments in India, invested $35 bn till date: Anil Agarwal

Topics :GujaratAdani FundraisingGautam AdaniAdani Group

First Published: Jul 12 2023 | 5:26 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story